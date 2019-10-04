Beginning Friday, 58 pageant hopefuls from all over the state will gather on Auburn University’s Gogue Performing Arts Center stage.
For the first time in the city, both the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen pageants will run simultaneously on Friday and Saturday evening at the Gogue Center.
Paula Miles, executive director for RPM Productions, Inc., which puts on the pageant, said the organization’s partnership with Auburn has been a long time coming.
Previously, the pageant was held in Montgomery but organizers were scouting different venues, she said, and Auburn was one of their top choices, but it didn’t have the facility needed.
“We just felt like the feel and the culture would be a nice change,” Miles said. With the opening of the Gogue Center, the city reached out to the organization and a partnership was formed.
Now in its 40th year, the pageant brings women from all corners of the state together in an uplifting and supportive competition, Miles said, adding that it emphasizes the talents and character of all the competitors.
“I just feel like if people would take a moment and meet these young women they would find that they are simply extraordinary,” Miles said. “They’re just overall – to me – a step ahead. They set goals, they’re achieving their goals.”
Tickets for both pageants are available through the Gogue center box office, ranging $45-$60 depending on the seat. The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights, with the crowning of the winners taking place on Saturday night.
