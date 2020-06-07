Auburn University students have taken their desire for change to social media.
The Auburn Students and Community for Change, a group created in response to last week’s Toomer’s Corner rally, posted an open letter to the university this week on its new Facebook page.
The letter is written in response to a statement that Auburn University President Jay Gogue released May 31.
“While we acknowledge the painful reality that prejudice and bigotry exist, we stand resolute that they have no place in the Auburn Family,” Gogue said. “As an institution that values and embraces each individual, we oppose hate and exclusion and acts that promote them.
“It was on my heart to reaffirm Auburn’s values. I’m confident that we, together, will work toward change and healing.”
But the students group said that the university president’s statement was not enough.
“The letter did not acknowledge Auburn’s long history of discriminatory practices,” the group’s response said. “Your black students, faculty, staff, and administrators deserved better. On behalf of Auburn University, the Auburn Students and Community for Change sincerely apologizes to all those that have been negatively affected by our university’s handling of prejudice and discrimination; from inviting a white supremacist to speak on campus, allowing the honors college to host a call with a leader of a local white-supremacy group, to failing to fully and comprehensively take responsibility for the racism directed at ASU, and for not immediately speaking up and denouncing a professor who made clear prejudiced statements toward the LGBTQIA+ community.”
The response also included a list of demands that the group said are necessary from Auburn University, including a monthly status report, a mandatory courts on equity, inclusion and diversity and a faculty-student mentorship program for students from diverse backgrounds.
Gogue responded with another letter Friday afternoon to the entire Auburn family.
“The events of the past 10 days have been painful for me and, I’m certain, for every member of the Auburn family,” he said. “The pain of yet another brutal death on our streets; the pain of rights infringed during peaceful protest; the pain of fear; and the pain of frustration, wondering if anything will ever change.
“While we all have a lot of questions, it is clear that something has to change, both in society and on our campus.”
Gogue addressed concerns and solutions that former and current students have recently proposed, including renaming Wallace Hall.
However, he did not say whether the hall would be renamed.
“In the near term, I will form a task force to guide the university through meaningful change,” Gogue said. “Members of the task force will be asked to gather ideas from the Auburn Family, prioritize next steps, develop implementation plans and hold us accountable as a university. We will soon provide more information.”
The president finished by providing five imperatives that he asked students, faculty and staff members to follow.
“1. We must be honest with each other and recognize that discrimination against African Americans and other people of color exists and is wrong,” he said. “There is hate that is festering. We can and must do something about it.
“2. We must remember that silence is not acceptable. When we see something wrong, we must speak up.
“3. We must treat all people with respect and civility as individuals, not as groups.
“4. We must demand that all laws of the land are administered fairly and equally.
“5. We must listen to the voices of those who have been disenfranchised and do what we can to help.”
March, prayer service
According to the permit issued by the city of Auburn, the Auburn Students and Community For Change march route will be from Toomer’s Corner, east across Magnolia Avenue to the city police station on Ross Street, then back to Toomer’s Corner. The march starts at 4 p.m. today. Water and face masks will be provided to those who need them.
Meanwhile, Good Ol’ Boys Restaurant and Backpack International will host an outdoor prayer meeting at 5 p.m. today.
According to an announcement on Facebook, “Faith leaders will unite in prayer to humbly seek God to bring healing and reconciliation to our nation. We will also be blessed with special music by the Alabama Adult & Teen Challenge band.”
The restaurant, located at 1843 Sandhill Road in Auburn, will serve a barbecue supper with sweet tea or lemonade, for $7 per person or $10 per couple.
