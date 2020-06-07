Auburn University’s Student Government Association issued the following statement this week:
“I believe in the human touch, which cultivates (empathy) with my fellow men and mutual helpfulness and brings hapiness to all.”
— excerpt from The Auburn Creed
This was written 21 years before Auburn’s first African American student, Harold A. Franklin, was allowed to set foot on campus. For 21 years, “fellow men” did not include African Americans as a part of that narrative.
The racist and unjust actions that have taken place toward black people across our country are inexcusable. We have watched as innocent black bodies are taken at the hands of those with extreme hate in their heart. These tragedies have been recurring with the murders of Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and Ahmaud Arbery among so many others. More recently, we watched George Floyd die before our eyes as he called for his mother and said, “I can’t breathe.” We cannot be silent any longer.
The words of our creed are still relevant. They demonstrate how each member of the Auburn family should carry themselves. We have celebrated these words since 1943. They serve as a constant reminder of what the Auburn family is supposed to be. Let us take these words and apply them now.
It is time to cultivate empathy with our fellow men. Many of you will never have the opportunity to view this from the lens of your black brothers and sisters. However, it is imperative that we start to have these tough conversations. Educate yourself on everything happening and your place in it all. Attempt to put yourself in the shoes of those who are hurting during this time. It is imperative that you support and listen to your black friends, colleagues, community members and all in between. Enduring this trauma can be too much to bear, and it is time that we bind together and rise from this.
It is time to exhibit mutual helpfulness. In the same fashion our student-athletes work as one, the Auburn family needs to come together now more than ever. Each and every one of us needs to use our platforms to speak up and take action against the injustices and racism that still plague our nation today. The black members of our Auburn family cannot and should not be expected to do it alone.
Unfortunately, it is an unfair expectation to bring happiness to all during these times. It is okay to not be OK. We must support one another as we carry the weight and burdens of these circumstances. We must advocate for a more just society, and allow our black brothers and sisters to feel what needs to be felt. No one should endure this trauma alone. We have the opportunity to come together and support one another.
As your Auburn student leaders, we say, “Enough is enough.” It is time to recognize these injustices for what they are and call upon all members of the Auburn family and our community to create a better future for all. It is embedded in the words of our invaluable creed, and it is time that we put action behind them.
Adia Foster, National Society of Black Engineers
Britt Whitstine, University Program Council
Megan Ondrizek, IMPACT
Chloe McMahon, The Auburn Circle
Jediael Fraser, EMERGE at Auburn
Kameron Brown, Involvement Ambassadors
Jonathan Cuff, Auburn University Dance Marathon
Emilie Rihner, The Big Event
Jailin Sanders, Black Student Union
Taylor Pierce, Beat Bama Food Drive
Nathan Stein, War Eagle Girls and Plainsmen
Ada Ruth Huntley, Student Government Association
Hays Kassen, Student Government Association
Caroline Willoughby, Student Government Association
Landon McNellage, Student Government Association
Michael Bennett, Student Government Association
Sarah Jane Levine, Student Government Association
Madison Lowery, Alternative Student Breaks
Breland McHenry, WEGL
Shaharlar Mohammed Fahim, Graduate Student Council
Mary Alex Frishman, The Glomerata
Allie Riddle, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee
Rafael Santos, International Student Organization
Madison Birckhead, Panhellenic Council
Alena Crews, Multicultural Greek Council
Ronny Isaac, National Pan-Hellenic Council
Mason Blevins, Interfraternity Council
Heather Mann, Spectrum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.