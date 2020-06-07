Toomer's Corner BLM

Protesters filled Toomer's Corner last weekend to sound off on recent killings of black people by police across the United States. A march is planned for Sunday through downtown Auburn, starting at 4 p.m.

 O-A News file photo

Auburn University’s Student Government Association issued the following statement this week:

“I believe in the human touch, which cultivates (empathy) with my fellow men and mutual helpfulness and brings hapiness to all.”

— excerpt from The Auburn Creed

This was written 21 years before Auburn’s first African American student, Harold A. Franklin, was allowed to set foot on campus. For 21 years, “fellow men” did not include African Americans as a part of that narrative.

The racist and unjust actions that have taken place toward black people across our country are inexcusable. We have watched as innocent black bodies are taken at the hands of those with extreme hate in their heart. These tragedies have been recurring with the murders of Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and Ahmaud Arbery among so many others. More recently, we watched George Floyd die before our eyes as he called for his mother and said, “I can’t breathe.” We cannot be silent any longer.

The words of our creed are still relevant. They demonstrate how each member of the Auburn family should carry themselves. We have celebrated these words since 1943. They serve as a constant reminder of what the Auburn family is supposed to be. Let us take these words and apply them now.

It is time to cultivate empathy with our fellow men. Many of you will never have the opportunity to view this from the lens of your black brothers and sisters. However, it is imperative that we start to have these tough conversations. Educate yourself on everything happening and your place in it all. Attempt to put yourself in the shoes of those who are hurting during this time. It is imperative that you support and listen to your black friends, colleagues, community members and all in between. Enduring this trauma can be too much to bear, and it is time that we bind together and rise from this.

It is time to exhibit mutual helpfulness. In the same fashion our student-athletes work as one, the Auburn family needs to come together now more than ever. Each and every one of us needs to use our platforms to speak up and take action against the injustices and racism that still plague our nation today. The black members of our Auburn family cannot and should not be expected to do it alone.

Unfortunately, it is an unfair expectation to bring happiness to all during these times. It is okay to not be OK. We must support one another as we carry the weight and burdens of these circumstances. We must advocate for a more just society, and allow our black brothers and sisters to feel what needs to be felt. No one should endure this trauma alone. We have the opportunity to come together and support one another.

As your Auburn student leaders, we say, “Enough is enough.” It is time to recognize these injustices for what they are and call upon all members of the Auburn family and our community to create a better future for all. It is embedded in the words of our invaluable creed, and it is time that we put action behind them.

Adia Foster, National Society of Black Engineers

Britt Whitstine, University Program Council

Megan Ondrizek, IMPACT

Chloe McMahon, The Auburn Circle

Jediael Fraser, EMERGE at Auburn

Kameron Brown, Involvement Ambassadors

Jonathan Cuff, Auburn University Dance Marathon

Emilie Rihner, The Big Event

Jailin Sanders, Black Student Union

Taylor Pierce, Beat Bama Food Drive

Nathan Stein, War Eagle Girls and Plainsmen

Ada Ruth Huntley, Student Government Association

Hays Kassen, Student Government Association

Caroline Willoughby, Student Government Association

Landon McNellage, Student Government Association

Michael Bennett, Student Government Association

Sarah Jane Levine, Student Government Association

Madison Lowery, Alternative Student Breaks

Breland McHenry, WEGL

Shaharlar Mohammed Fahim, Graduate Student Council

Mary Alex Frishman, The Glomerata

Allie Riddle, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Rafael Santos, International Student Organization

Madison Birckhead, Panhellenic Council

Alena Crews, Multicultural Greek Council

Ronny Isaac, National Pan-Hellenic Council

Mason Blevins, Interfraternity Council

Heather Mann, Spectrum

