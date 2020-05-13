The Auburn University Reading Center will offer free remote reading tutoring June 5-July 15 for children who have completed grades K-2, but are not yet reading fluently.
There is no tuition. The Early Childhood Education program will provide a small group of tutors for the project. Priority will be given to children struggling with decoding, fluency or comprehension – the program is not designed for fluent readers or for speakers of other languages working to learn English.
All participants are expected to improve their decoding ability, reading fluency, comprehension and enjoyment of reading through participation in Summer Reading Tutoring.
Parents will need a laptop computer with a webcam, an internet connection and either a document camera or a flexible holder for a smartphone so the phone camera can display student work. Parents are encouraged to obtain plastic lowercase letter tiles for lesson activities, and program organizers also suggest a printer for reproducing other materials sent by email.
Parents can find information, pictures and an application form on the Reading Genie website and are invited to email Murray with questions at murraba@auburn.edu.
