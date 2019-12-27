Auburn University has struck a partnership with Auburn City Schools to offer dual-enrollment classes to high school students.
“We started considering that partnership as it was presented to us, prior to our Nov. 10 board meeting,” said Daniel Chesser, Auburn City Schools’ public- relations specialist.
The partnership will allow students at Auburn High School to begin taking AU classes to help prepare them for college.
The university calls its dual-enrollment program Auburn First.
“The Auburn First program offers high school students an accessible and affordable opportunity to take official Auburn University courses and earn both college and high school credit at the same time,” according to the university website.
The partnership with Auburn University and Auburn High School was available for review for 30 days before it was passed by the board Dec. 10, Chesser said.
“The idea behind that is, it’s going to give students an opportunity to get ahead of the curve when it comes to going to college after high school graduation,” he said.
Chesser said the high school has been participating in dual enrollment with Southern Union since 2015 and the University of Alabama since 2018.
Students who participate in dual enrollment often do so to get core classes out of the way, Chesser said. There is no rule that says a student can’t pursue further courses toward a major of their interest, however.
All classes offered will be taken online, Chesser said, and will cost $550 per class.
“It also alleviates some of the cost of what a normal college course would cost a family or parent or student or when you’re using scholarship dollars,” he said.
Since the classes are offered online, students can work on them at their own pace, Chesser said.
“It allows the student of any level at the high school to pursue those classes as they see fit,” he said. “If they just want to take one or two or if they want to try to knock out all their core classes before they graduate high school. Because a lot of times students can graduate Auburn High School as a sophomore in college.”
Any student at Auburn High will be eligible to enroll in dual enrollment, Chesser said.
The program will begin with the 2020-21 school year.
