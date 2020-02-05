Jay Gogue is likely to lose the “interim” off his title after Auburn University’s board of trustees gather Friday in Montgomery.
Trustees are set to endorse a resolution naming Gogue president of the university, rather than just interim president. The language in the measure includes praise for his 2007-17 tenure in the office and the intention of keeping him on while the university seeks a new president.
The board meets locally at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center for its pre-meeting work sessions, including a proposal to renovate Ham Wilson Arena for the College of Architecture, campus housing rates for the 2020-21 school year, establishing a Department of Supply Chain Management and other business.
The board will reconvene 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Taylor Center on the Montgomery campus to vote on the Gogue proposal and the rest of its business from Thursday’s discussions.
Gogue stepped back into his old job as president with the interim title in mid-2019 when his successor Steven Leath resigned under criticism for his job performance at Auburn.
Smith announced in November that the board was thinking of removing that interim title, and Gogue told the O-A News later that he was content to serve Auburn University as best he could.
“When you go to school here and you have a lot invested here, you just want to see it go well. If it can go well with me gone, I’m OK with that. If it can go well with me here, I’m going to try to stay and do it,” he said.
The University Senate met later to discuss Gogue’s status, in light of Smith’s comments to the board. Chairwoman Nedret Billor told her fellow faculty members that Smith indicated Gogue could stay on for at least a year while trustees prepare for a new presidential search.
The 50 or so faculty members at that meeting sounded open to Gogue staying on in the near term until a new president is hired.
