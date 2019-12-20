Aubie is getting ready for the fourth annual Letters to Santa with Aubie. He’s tying on his orange-and-blue coat, placing his hat on his head and grabbing a big bag of letters.
On Saturday, he will hop in a plane at Auburn University Regional Airport (2150 Mike Hubbard Blvd.) to take letters from local children to the North Pole.
Auburn families can join Aubie on Saturday at the airport, beginning at 9 a.m., where children can write their letters to Santa. They also will have opportunities to make crafts or take their pictures with Aubie.
“It’s just so awesome to see the kids light up and to make their letters and hand them over to Aubie and give hugs,” said Jennifer Herrit, Auburn University Aviation Center’s communication and marketing specialist, during last year’s event. “It’s pretty great.”
Last year Chance Millar asked Santa for a drone, baseball cards and a phone in his letter, which Aubie delivered to the North Pole.
“It’s great to see Aubie representing Auburn University and the flight program here,” said Dylan Demott, flight instructor at Auburn University, last year who flew Aubie to the North Pole. “We’re just excited, and honored, to be able to take Aubie to the North Pole to send all of those kids’ letters.”
There is currently a slight chance of rain Saturday.
The mailbox for the letters is at the airport and says “Letters to Santa” in white cursive on the side. On the front is written “Santa Mail” in white script. The box has been in place since last week, and letters can be dropped off until Saturday.
