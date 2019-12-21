Auburn University Regional Airport buzzed with excitement Saturday morning.
The fully decked out lobby was filled with local families and young children coloring paper airplanes, sipping hot chocolate and penning last-minute letters to Santa.
Parents took pictures of their kids putting their letters in the red mailbox perched next to the Christmas tree in the middle of the room before walking outside to the plane hangar to see Aubie fly off in to deliver the letters to North Pole.
This is the fifth year that the university airport has held the Letters to Santa with Aubie event, saud Airport and Aviation Center Director William Hutto.
“It started small, but has grown over the years and has become one of our favorite events,” he said. In previous years, Aubie has carried hundreds of letters to the North Pole on behalf of children in the Auburn-Opelika area.
Hutto added that the event gives them a chance to share information about aviation with the community. Allowing parents to take pictures of their children sitting inside of the flyer plane and letting the children touch the different controls gets them interested in learning more about aviation.
“Aubie is always a big hit regardless,” Hutto said. “But when we mix in the aviation and Christmas on top of that, and he gets in the airplane and flies away, it’s really a fun and memorable experience. And I think Aubie enjoys it as well.”
