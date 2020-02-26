Auburn High School’s Afro Cultural Education Club held the second round of its Black History Month program Friday for the student body and visitors.
The ACE Club’s Feb. 13 program received an overwhelming response and club members decided to perform it twice more, said Alayna Gentry, a ACE Club co-leader.
“It just means a lot to showcase our students’ talent, because sometimes at a school with 2,000 kids, everyone’s talent doesn’t get to be seen,” said Alyssa Gentry, another club co-leader. “So it’s really important to just show these specific kids their talent and what they can do.”
The performance included skits, musical numbers and a look into the history of African Americans over the years.
“(The students have) enjoyed it,” Alyssa Gentry said. “They’ve really appreciated it. Because like I said, sometimes they’re just too shy, they don’t have a group of people to voice their opinions and show what they can do. So it means a lot to them.”
Throughout the performances, as students took the stage, peers and classmates shouted encouragement and cheered from the audience.
“For us to actually have a great outcome like this, it was so much better than last year,” said JaCinta Rush, an Auburn High senior and one of the club’s two presidents. “And I am very proud, very proud of how it turned out and how many people came out and our performance. I am very proud of the club.”
Rush said the performance was special, especially because Auburn High School is predominately white.
“It’s really nice to see a group of intelligent black students get together and be able to do a performance this big, where we have to do another performance just so the rest of the school can get it, and it’s encouraging because this school isn’t very encouraging with us,” said Sidney James, an Auburn High senior who also is one of the club’s presidents. “So it’s really nice to have some really good representation.”
The ACE Club is a place where all students can learn more about African American history and have a community, Rush said.
“We actually had a lot of trouble getting the club started,” she said. “We had to do a lot of advertising for people to join. I don’t think people take black history as seriously as it should be taken.”
Anyone can join ACE, Rush said.
“We’re just trying to teach you about African or black culture and the way it’s impacted the world and its importance,” she said.
