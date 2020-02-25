The trees surrounding Toomer’s corner fluttered with red, orange, yellow, blue and green toilet paper after Saturday’s basketball game.
Auburn University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, Spectrum, hosted ‘Roll Toomer’s Rainbow with the Auburn Justice Coalition following the Auburn-Tennessee basketball game to roll Toomer’s trees with colored toilet paper, play corn hole, paint faces and talk about inclusivity.
“The inspiration for this event has come from having relationships with people around campus, and having been here for four years, and realizing that there are a lot people that don’t feel comfortable being themselves as part of the Auburn family,” said Lucas Copeland, programs director for Auburn Spectrum and the LGBT+ Equity project manager for the Auburn Justice Coalition.
Hannah Krawczyk, director of Auburn Justice Coalition, said that Auburn students often feel isolated and referenced the Princeton Review that named Auburn as the fifth school for LGTBT-unfriendliness.
“This was kind of formed collectively out of the idea of celebrating and recognizing that we are part of the community, celebrating our community as a whole,” she said.
The toilet paper, in multiple colors, was imported from Europe, according to Heather Mann, president of SPECTRUM and community outreach officer for OSTEM (out in science, technology engineering and mathematics).
Children picked up bundles of the colored toilet paper as the strips flew back from the branches of the trees in the wind.
“I’ve been really excited to see the kids come out,” Copeland said.
“I got to sit down and talk with one little girl and explain to her kind of the wordy statement of purpose, explain basically what it means to empower people and why it’s important to fight against erasure of our identities, that everybody should be listened to.”
Auburn won the game, 73-66, and students were waiting with the paper in hand before the game finished.
“You look at Toomer’s Corner after a game-day win and it’s mostly white toilet paper,” Copeland said. “And I feel it’s beautiful, it’s like a snowfall; but it’s also reflective of the monoculture that is Auburn’s campus and the fact that people who are diverse don’t always feel that they have a place in the Auburn family.”
“And so the inspiration for this event was to add more color to the trees to represent more groups of people.”
Copeland said that there have been times on campus he has felt not only excluded, but unwelcome. When Richard Spencer visited Auburn University in 2017, he said felt ostracized as a Jewish man as anti-semitic signs popped up around campus.
“LGBTQ+ people, people of color, religious minorities, a lot of them have challenges on campus and don’t feel they can fully be themselves in their classrooms,” Copeland said. “And so this event is a protest of that experience of marginalization but it’s also a celebration of the diversity and the beauty of our community.”
Mann said that although she is not often at Toomer’s after a win, it is always a cool experience. The colored toilet paper during ‘Roll Toomer’s Rainbow’, however, was even more so, she said.
“Obviously you’ve got the usual tradition of rolling the trees, but now it’s brighter, it’s more vibrant, it’s got more personality,” Mann said.
