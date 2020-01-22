Auburn and Opelika’s collaboration on a combined skate park finally paid off as skateboarders, bikers and rollerbladers congregated Tuesday.
The cities of Auburn and Opelika met at the park next to the Indian Pines Golf Course for an official ribbon-cutting, as skaters slid down the smooth concrete bowl under the bright sun.
“It just feels good getting out here with all my friends and riding,” said Brandon Williams, who has been skateboarding for about two weeks.
While some skaters may have been skateboarding for years, the new park at 900 Country Club Drive also is encouraging beginners.
“It’s a good beginner park for a lot of people that haven’t been skating a long time and it helps you with the drop-ins and stuff because they’re a lot smaller,” Williams said.
Gabe Sanders has been skateboarding for about a week and said his favorite part of skateboarding is riding the walls in the bowl.
“The walls in the bowl (are) a lot lower so its easier for beginners,” Sanders said.
Some of the attendees attempted more elaborate tricks and others worked on getting both down into the bowl and back out again. The skaters were undeterred, even as city officials including Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders gathered around the rim.
Brett Smith, Auburn City Council member who re-presents Ward 4, joked that the two mayors would be skateboarding themselves before the event was over.
“I would get on a skateboard, but I would need a helmet, kneepads, elbow pads and a pad for my butt,” Fuller said. “And then I might get on it.”
Anders said that if an ambulance was present, then he might get on a skateboard.
The skate park provides an opportunity for residents, children and teens to have a place to skate closer than Columbus.
“When you reflect and look on government in action, especially two wonderful cities, this is a prime example of a great opportunity for two wonderful cities to come together,” Smith said.
Parks and Recreation directors for both cities, Sam Bailey (Opelika) and Becky Richardson (Auburn), worked jointly to bring the project to completion.
“I want to express my appreciation to Sam Bailey and Becky Richardson, because they were the boots on the ground, they got this done,” Fuller said.
Residents of Auburn and Opelika spend a lot of their time in both cities by travel, work and recreation, Anders said.
“The cities of Opelika and Auburn are joined at the hip in so many ways, and I think back to what we’ve done together with the Super Seven, with tourism, with the airport, when we had the Barbasol (golf tournament) and this is just another example of cooperation between two communities,” Fuller said.
