Auburn City Council approved a contract Tuesday night to host The Super 7 Championships four times over the next 12 years.
Auburn will host the high school football championships in 2022, 2026, 2028 and 2032.
Tuscaloosa and Birmingham take turns hosting in the off years for Auburn.
Tuesday night’s vote entered Auburn into a $75,000 contract with the city of Opelika and the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau to host the Alabama High School Athletic Association event.
City Manager Jim Buston recommended that the mayor and council members take the deal.
“The event not only provides local tourism dollars as parents and families travel to watch their children in the championships, but it gives high school athletes an opportunity to play their championship games in world class SEC football stadiums and it is another opportunity for the city of Auburn to showcase our wonderful city and demonstrate our hospitality,” he stated in a memorandum.
Jordan-Hare Stadium hosts 14 teams every time the Super 7 comes to town. The schedules for Auburn’s hosted games in 2022, 2026, 2028 and 2032 have already been released and are located in the Auburn City Council e-packet.
Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau will provide some amenities, including a kickoff luncheon in the Tiger Walk Club and a coaches breakfast.
Opelika and Auburn will each provide half of the hotels for the teams, according to Assistant City Manager Megan Crouch.
Jan Dempsey Art Center
In other business, the Auburn City Council also approved a contract for the design work for the Jan Dempsey Art Center renovation project, part of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Cultural Master Plan.
The winning bid for the work went to Davis Architects Inc., who will charge the city $272,572.
The agreement with Davis Architects Inc. will target American with Disabilities Act compliance problems, renovation of the interior, ceiling work and expanding the center by adding a ceramic studio, dance studio, storage and parking.
