Auburn Bank recently announced plans to renovate its location and add a parking deck for employees.
The bank sits downtown on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Gay Street, but it will temporarily move out to construct new headquarters in that place, said Bob Dumas, CEO of Auburn Bank.
“I think the gross square footage … is around 96,000 square feet on a four-story bank and office building,” he said. “That will house our bank, our retail bank and our operations.”
Dumas said that the Auburn Bank has been on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Gay Street since 1964.
“This is a significant investment, for our customers, our shareholders and our employees, and for the community and for downtown Auburn,” he said. “We’ve made a commitment to stay downtown, which is very vibrant and is part of our heritage and we want to continue that.”
Although Dumas said there is no set timeline, the parking deck has been voted on and approved by the Auburn Planning Commission and City Council.
Phase I will include the demolition of the existing main office building on the corner of Gay and Magnolia and construction of a four-story mixed-use building comprised of the Auburn Bank headquarters, office space and retail space, as well as the construction of a parking deck located in the northeast corner of the property, according to city planning commission notes.
Phase II will consist of the demolition of the two buildings on Gay Street and construction of a three-story mixed-use (commercial/retail/residential) building.
Phase III of the redevelopment has not been determined, but will encompass the southeast corner of the property located at the East Magnolia Avenue and Burton Street intersection.
The parking deck will be constructed on the lot that Auburn Bank already uses and will include 535 spaces, Dumas said.
The Auburn Planning Commission approved the use of the parking deck Feb. 13 and City Council on Feb. 18.
City Manager Jim Buston said that council vote would not have been necessary except for the fact that the bank may plan to lease some of the spaces in the parking deck to other businesses.
If the parking deck was only going to be used for bank customers, the vote would have been unnecessary, he said.
While construction takes place on the main bank building, Auburn Bank will move into the building that sits on Gay Street, which houses the crux of the business, Dumas said.
“(The Auburn Bank is) revitalizing their building,” Buston said. “Making it more attractive, adding retail, adding a lot of stuff there.So I think that’s a positive.
In the short term, like any construction, it will be a little bit disruptive, but in the long term it’s a benefit for the city.”
The parking deck will be constructed before the Auburn Bank building, Dumas said.
“I think we have been talking about a new bank and redevelopment for several years,” Dumas said. “But I would say in the last 15 to 18 months that we have begun to work more diligently on developing the plan.”
The redevelopment will allow the business to house everything from the bank to the operations in the same building, he said.
“That’s just a huge efficiency and advantage for us and serving our customers, just being in one location,” Dumas said. “We’re very excited about that opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.