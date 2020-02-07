Jay Gogue is no longer interim president of Auburn University; he’s just president again.
The university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday, as expected, to remove interim from Gogue’s title. The vote came at the culmination of a busy morning meeting for the board at the Taylor Center on the Auburn University at Montgomery campus.
Gogue did not comment after the vote, but board chairman Wayne Smith said he is confident in Gogue's stewardship and "it looks good for the university."
The move has been expected since December, when Smith first publicly broached the idea of keeping Gogue on for a while. University faculty met soon after and spoke positively of the plan, provided it would be part of a comprehensive plan to find a new, permanent president.
The resolution approved Friday includes such language.
"I'm confident we'll get to that in the relatively near future," Smith said after the meeting about the presidential search.
Gogue ran Auburn from 2007-17, then returned from retirement to run the university in mid-2019 after his successor Steven Leath resigned under criticism for his job performance.
Student housing was also on the agenda Friday, as trustees formally plans to lease the 160 Ross student apartment complex. The plan, proposed by Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard is to lease the 160 Ross student development to house over 600 students by the 2021-22 school year. Half the units would be filled in the coming school year by the university, which would fill all 640-plus units by the 2021-22 year.
The initial arrangement would go year-to-year, but essentially run at least five years while Woodard’s office finishes clearing the old dorms on the Hill, renovating the Quad and adding a new dorm next to the Quad.
The trustees also set the final price tag for the new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center at $110 million, after a new round of bidding earlier this week.
Dan King, associate vice president for facilities, told trustees the project – originally estimated to cost $95 million – drew four bids from contractors after attracting just one in the initial round of construction bids when the project was first approved in early 2019.
Site prep for the project has already started at the corner of East Thach Avenue and South College Street.
