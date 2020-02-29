Lee County Special Olympics will host the annual Lee County Area Bowling Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at AMF Lanes on Opelika Road.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the tournament beginning at 9:15 a.m. and a second round of tournament play beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday’s tournament play will also begin at 9:15 a.m.
The Lee County Area Bowling Tournament is for athletes in Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Over 200 athletes will be competing in the two-day tournament. Athletes who earn a first-place ribbon are eligible to be selected to attend the Special Olympics Alabama Summer Games in May.
The tournament is a free event and is open to the public. Spectators and fans are encouraged to attend.
Teams competing Tuesday include West Smiths Station Elementary School, Smiths Station Junior High School, Smiths Station High School, Ogletree, Loachapoka, Beaureguard Elementary, Beauregard High School, Cary Woods, Yarborough and East Smiths Station Elementary School.
Teams representing the Adult League and Exceptional Foundation for East Alabama play later Tuesday.
The teams competing Wednesday are Samford Middle School, East Samford, Auburn High School, Auburn Junior High School, Drake Middle School, Opelika Middle School, Opelika High School and Beulah High School.
For more information on this event, visit auburn alabama.org/special- olympics or facebook.com/specialolympics alleeco.
