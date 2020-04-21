Auburn University researchers and professors spend their summers helping high school students scan their brains.
The Auburn University Brain Camp is a neuroscience camp for juniors and seniors in high school, as a way to introduce them to Auburn and the neuroscience field.
“It’s an opportunity for [students] to learn about neuroscience and stem careers that are associated with neuroscience,” said Jennifer Robinson, an associate professor at Auburn University.
Student Jenna Robertson had her college choices narrowed down to the University of South Carolina and Auburn. She had no family connections to Alabama and had only visited campus once.
She was, however, interested in neuroscience and thought she might check and see if Auburn had any summer camp opportunities.
Robertson said she thought it would be a great chance to get acquainted with the school.
“It’s awesome because you can live on campus as if you were a student, you get to eat on campus as if you were a student,” she said.
The camp worked out well for her, Robertson is now a rising junior at Auburn University.
“First off, it made me realize how much I wanted to go to Auburn,” she said. “Obviously over the summer there aren’t as many students and a lot of things aren’t as open so much as during the school year, but it still gave me that feel of how to be a college student and what it was like on Auburn’s campus.”
Though her path changed slightly from neuroscience, to exercise science, Robertson does still place academic importance in neuroscience. She has a minor in psychology, with a track focused more on neuroscience.
The camp offers students the opportunity to have their brains scanned, if they want, as one of many activities to learn more about neuroscience.
Unfortunately, Robertson couldn’t have her brain scanned like many of the students, because she has a permanent retainer.
“I was able to observe [the scans] and see the process of checking them and giving them the scrubs to go in and seeing how you set up the scanner to work,” she said.
Students are asked to wiggle their toes and fingers, use their mouths, lots of tasks that help with the brain scanning, Robinson said .
“Then we also do a special scan that shows them the internal architecture of their brain as well,” she said.
The students also learn about cadavers, brain diseases and canine detection animals, among other things, Robinson said.
“We just try to make sure that they are busy and doing some really exciting things and getting as much knowledge, but also fun,” she said.
This year, the campers will be joining Auburn professors July 20-24.
“We try to provide as many hands-on experiences as we can to really drive home how important it is for them to know about neuroscience at the very least and hopefully to encourage them to go into some of those fields where we’re really going to need a strong workforce,” Robinson said.
Robertson said that her time at the camp let her know what it would be like to be a student at Auburn and that the researchers and professors were genuinely interested in helping students learn.
“The professors [of the camp] are the professors who teach the classes [in neuroscience] so you kind of get a feel for how Auburn classes are taught, what the department looks like, and the professors are just so sweet,” she said.
Robinson echoed the sentiment and said that for any students who might have an interest in neuroscience, this camp helps them get plugged in.
“For us, it’s just absolute a blast to see their eyes light up and to get to show them some of the things that we absolutely love about our jobs,” she said. “So it’s a really great experience for everybody.”
