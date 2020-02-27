The Auburn chamber honored E.L Spencer, the Auburn Public Safety Department and Jay and Susie Gogue on Thursday, among others.

“An important part of what we do is shine a spotlight on those who have shaped our community and worked hard to make Auburn better. As our organization steadily grows and we have to work harder to stay connected, this gathering and celebration becomes even more meaningful,” said Lolly Steiner, Auburn chamber president.

Eagle Awards:

J&M Bookstore in downtown Auburn

Laura Eason, director of chaplaincy services at EAMC

VCOM

The Locker Room

Church of the Highlands Dream Center

Auburn Chamber & Auburn-Opelika Tourism Partnership Award: The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn

Young Business Person of the Year: Katy Doss, Here Molly Girl

Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award: Ted Wilson, City of Auburn IDB

Teague Award (Volunteer of the Year): Rod Cater, Alabama Power

Diplomat of the Year: Richmond Gunter, Muncie & Mattson, P.C.

Chairman’s Award: Jay and Susie Gogue, Auburn University

Spirit of Auburn Award: City of Auburn Public Safety Department

Bill Ham Lifetime Impact Award: E.L. Spencer

