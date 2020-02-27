The Auburn chamber honored E.L Spencer, the Auburn Public Safety Department and Jay and Susie Gogue on Thursday, among others.
“An important part of what we do is shine a spotlight on those who have shaped our community and worked hard to make Auburn better. As our organization steadily grows and we have to work harder to stay connected, this gathering and celebration becomes even more meaningful,” said Lolly Steiner, Auburn chamber president.
Eagle Awards:
J&M Bookstore in downtown Auburn
Laura Eason, director of chaplaincy services at EAMC
VCOM
The Locker Room
Church of the Highlands Dream Center
Auburn Chamber & Auburn-Opelika Tourism Partnership Award: The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn
Young Business Person of the Year: Katy Doss, Here Molly Girl
Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award: Ted Wilson, City of Auburn IDB
Teague Award (Volunteer of the Year): Rod Cater, Alabama Power
Diplomat of the Year: Richmond Gunter, Muncie & Mattson, P.C.
Chairman’s Award: Jay and Susie Gogue, Auburn University
Spirit of Auburn Award: City of Auburn Public Safety Department
Bill Ham Lifetime Impact Award: E.L. Spencer
