The city of Auburn is changing up collection routes for recyclables, trash and household garbage, effective April 6.

About 4,000 customers will receive door hangers and letters from the city's Environmental Services with specific information about the changes. An interactive map is available online at auburnalabama.org/es for residents to check to see if and how they will be affected.

"Environmental Services has gained 4,305 more customers since routes were last changed eight years ago," said city spokesman David Dorton. "Crews now collect 4,456 more tons of garbage, 1,260 more tons of recycling and 947 more tons of green waste on average each year.

"Despite these increases, the department has maintained the same number of employees on its collection crews. These new routes will optimize drivers’ time and ensure that the city can continue to deliver the best customer service possible," Dorton added.

Dorton went on to caution that customers may experience some delays in collection during the first few weeks as crews get acclimated to the new routes.

