An Auburn chef will have his chance to beat one of the world’s best chefs on the Food Network Sunday.
David Bancroft, the executive chef and owner of Acre and owner of Bow & Arrow in Auburn, is set to compete on “Beat Bobby Flay,” a cooking show where chefs have a chance to defeat chef Bobby Flay.
Bancroft will first square off against barbecue champion Susie Bulloch, according to the Food Network. Whoever wins the battle will then move on to have a chance of defeating Flay.
The episode is scheduled to air on the Food Network Sunday at 9 p.m. CT.
This isn’t the first time Bancroft will compete on a Food Network show. He won Food Network’s “Iron Chef Showdown” in December 2017.
“Vegas Chef Prizefight”
Another Acre chef competed on a Food Network show this year. Acre Chef de Cuisine Jeffrey Compton was one of eight chefs competing on the Food Network show “Vegas Chef Prizefight.”
Compton made his way into the finale of the show but ultimately lost to chef Lamar Moore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.