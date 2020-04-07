Auburn City Council will meet Tuesday for its first remote meeting of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide shelter-at-home order that began at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The last council meeting was held with social distancing. Council members sat below their typical dais with their desks spread apart. Chairs were covered with tape to make sure audience members did not sit too close together.
“With the quickly evolving landscape surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community, most regular board and commission meetings have been canceled, and those that have not been canceled will be held electronically until further notice,” according to the city of Auburn website.
Needed equipmentCouncil members will vote Tuesday night on the purchase of 86 audio and visual surveillance devises for the new public safety building.
The devices will be purchased, if approved, from Harris Security Systems for more than $22,000.
The council will also vote on entering two contract agreements for engineering services for the city.
The contracts would be initiated with JACOBS Engineering Group Inc.
JACOBS would provide engineering and consulting services to the city; however it will be utilized only on an as-needed basis.
“Work under this task order shall be limited to less than $15,000 per task,” the e-packet said. “Individual tasks that are estimated to be $15,000 or more shall be precluded from this Task Order and performed under separate, individual Task Orders that are approved by the City Council.”
The council will then vote on a second contract with JACOBS Engineering Group, Inc.
The second contract will ensure services such as developing flow and loading projections, review of the water discharge in the city, reviewing and updating the cit’s alternative plan, and then completing the Wastewater Facilities Master plan Update.
“It is common practice in the wastewater industry to update facility master plans ever 5 years,” the e-packet said. “This ensures that plant flows and loadings are being updated and projected as necessary.
In addition, this allows staff to plan for and budget any necessary facility upgrades that may be necessary to provide adequate capacity for future plant flows and loadings.”
New pumper truckPaul Register, public safety director, submitted an agenda item requesting a new pumper truck for the fire division.
The council will vote on a contract to purchase a Sutphen Custom Monarch 4 Door Pumper Truck for almost $490,000.
“This vehicle will be utilized by the Fire Division and will be placed at Fire Station #6 which is set to open in August of 2021,” the e-packet said.
How to joinResidents are invited to watch the zoom meeting here: https://www.auburnalabama.org/agenda/. Parts of the city council meeting are dedicated to resident comment, which will still be enforced.
Anyone who wishes to discuss items on the agenda can do so by registering at this website: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N6-M-ZfwQpa7A8C9OG4Xcw.
“Please note, the City Council will only hold Citizens’ Communications on Agenda Items,” the city website said. “There will be no Citizens’ Open Forum.”
