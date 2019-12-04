Auburn City Council voted down a controversial student housing bid Tuesday night.
The 18-bedroom dormitory, proposed for 355 Armstrong Street, had been a source of disputes for the last few months among city residents and council members, who complained about confusion and a lack of information about the plan.
Buckaroo Enterprises approached the council in October, when the issue was first brought up. The site is not zoned for the amount of student housing the company sought to build, thus requiring council approval for construction.
Buckaroo representative Travis Gamble agreed to get more information for city council members, who postponed their October vote to have more time to review information.
The city's Planning Commission did approve it before the company approached the city council, however. Gamble also submitted the plan to the Downtown Design Review Committee.
Residents complaints about the plan grew steadily throughout the fall, however, and the council finally acceded to their wishes Tuesday.
Buckaroo Enterprises does have the option to reapply for the dormitory, or it can change the design of the dormitory to town homes, which the property is already zoned for, according to city officials.
Soccer Complex
The City of Auburn also approved a contract with Gonzalez-Strength and Associates Inc. to design the city's new soccer complex.
Becky Richardson, Auburn Parks and Recreation Director, said that the complex would include a new outdoor field, new indoor multi-purpose building and restrooms. The design work is expected to cost the city over $560,000.
Other business:
- The council approved an agreement with Auburn University to install a traffic light at the intersection of South College and Thach Avenue.
- The council approved an alcohol beverage license for new business Auburn Oil Company Booksellers to serve wine.
- The council approved three tax abatements for Straehle+Hess, Inc., Touchstone Precision, Inc. and Borbet Alabma, Inc.
- The council approved a contract with P.F. Moon and Company, Inc. for water pollution control that will cost the city $4.4 million.
- The council approved a ‘memorandum of understanding’ for the work completed on the South College Street parking deck and streetscape that cost the city $250,000.
