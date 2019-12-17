The Auburn City Council will convene Tuesday and consider contracts involving the Frank Brown Recreation Center and the Boykin Community Center.
Boykin Community Center
The Boykin Community Center is home to many groups that spend their days within its walls.
The Auburn Day Care Center, Auburn Senior Center, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County-Auburn Unit and Joyland Child Development Center all host programs at Boykin Community Center.
Additionally there is a fitness center, theatre space, basketball area and classrooms.
Boykin is ready for Phase II of its renovations and the council will vote Tuesday on a contract with W. W. Compton Contractor, LLC for more than $1.3 million.
Part of the renovation will focus on the parking lot, adding 29 new spaces.
“The current drop-off location on Boykin Street will be relocated to a more purposeful location near the entrances into the clinic and daycare,” said a memorandum from Alison Frazier, city engineer, to Jim Buston, city manager. “This new location will provide five new dedicated pick up/drop off spaces.”
A new main entrance is included in the renovations.
“The new entrance will provide access to additional parking closer to the administration office, auditorium, and fitness rooms,” the memorandum said. “The route in front of the Boykin Community Center will change the direction of traffic flow to enhance circulation out to Mary Brooks Drive.”
New sidewalks are also included.
Part of the Boykin center consists of a partnership with Auburn University for a medical clinic. The renovation will transform 16 new rooms in the clinic, including a pharmacy and waiting room.
The project is within budget, Buston said, but over the original estimates.
“This is way over what we anticipated this would cost us,” he said.
Because Boykin serves so many residents of Auburn, the needs of the center change, said Assistant City Manager Megan Crouch.
“Boykin being an older building, it is expensive, but once we get it all completed it will be a nice addition and a nice area to have,” Buston said.
Frank Brown Rec Center
Council will also vote on a contract with J & L Contractors, Inc., in the amount of just more than $640,000 for work on the Frank Brown Recreation Center.
J & L Contractors, Inc., will take care of labor, equipment and material.
“The project will consist of an addition to the existing Frank Brown Recreation Center,” said Frazier. “A new drop off and entry will be constructed and tied into the existing sidewalks and drives on site.
“The addition will include a new lobby, reception desk and offices. The existing entry doors will become exit only and the existing desk will be recaptured into office space.”
During the e-packet meeting on Friday, Buston said that these additions will decrease the overall cost of labor in the Frank Brown center.
Multiple areas will be connected, which means that rather than three on-site personnel in the building, only one will be needed in the lobby/reception area.
In addition to two popular centers in the Auburn area, the City Council will attempt to tackle an issue of great important to many residents: downtown parking.
Wright Street parking deck
The council will vote on conditional use approval of the Wright Street municipal parking deck Tuesday.
The parking deck would not typically be zoned for downtown, an urban core zoning district, but with a vote from council it can find its home at 140 Wright St.
This project has already been approved, unanimously, by the planning commission.
“The proposed deck will have approximately 359 parking spaces and serve the existing and expanding needs of downtown Auburn,” said the planning commission’s report.
The parking deck, on the former Baptist Student Union site, requires a public hearing.
