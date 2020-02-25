Auburn city officials are rolling out a new way for citizens to access local services - the Auburn FixIt mobile app.
See a pothole on a city street?
Can’t find a missing pet?
Wondering if a recycling pickup was missed?
The app allows residents to report issues like these and submit service requests directly to city staff members responsible for addressing that particular concern. Once a request is submitted, users can track its progress from beginning to resolution.
Residents can download the app on their mobile devices through their app store or access the web app through the City’s website at auburnalabama.org/FixIt.
Auburn FixIt allows users to enter a service request by location and attach relevant photos, videos or audio that may help staff better understand the situation. Once the request has been submitted, users can review it to check its status or make additional comments.
Members of the City of Auburn Information Technology Department will hold two open houses to answer questions and help residents install the app on their own devices: Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library and Tuesday, March 10, from 6-7 p.m. at the Boykin Community Center.
Auburn FixIt is available in the Apple App Store, in the Google Play Store and at auburnalabama.org/FixIt.
David Dorton is Director of Public Affairs for the city of Auburn.
