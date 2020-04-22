Auburn city officials are working on removing Mike Hubbard’s name from a city boulevard that bears his name.
City Council members discussed the matter via remote Tuesday night during a regularly scheduled council meeting.
“I have recently received a letter from Mr. Hubbard asking the city council to please remove his name from the sign,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “At this point in time, I agree with Mr. Hubbard, that it is now time to change the name of the sign.”
Mike Hubbard Boulevard is adjacent to the Auburn University Regional Airport, just north of the intersection for Bent Creek Road and Interstate 85.
“If the council wishes to rename Mike Hubbard Boulevard, we would need to have a vote of the group to send this or remand it to the planning commission,” said City Manager Jim Buston. “The planning commission would address it at … their next meeting with a recommendation back to the council which would probably come to you at your second meeting in May.”
The planning commission would then send it back to the council for official vote, Buston said.
Hubbard, a former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, was originally elected in 1998 as a Republican.
He was convicted in 2016 of 12 felony counts related to ethics lapses on his part while serving as a legislator.
The Alabama Supreme Court upheld six of the felony convictions last week, while five were thrown out. Hubbard has not commented publicly on the state supreme court’s action.
There have been concerns from residents about the name of the road since Hubbard’s original convictions in 2016.
A petition posted on moveon.org sought to rename the road Cam Newton Run, according to Opelika-Auburn News records.
Anders proposed renaming the road to Bent Creek Road, which would be an extension of the road that feeds into it.
Councilman Bob Parsons asked if there was a procedure for removing the signs the next day.
Buston said that while, yes, the road name would remain the same, the signs are necessary for emergency personnel.
Small cell wirelessThe council approved an ordinance that would allow the city to implement regulations for small cell wireless facilities.
When the Alabama Legislature reconvenes in early May, it will address the small cell wireless bill, Buston said.
The bill would restrict the city’s authority for the facilities and give it to the telecommunications industries.
The city passing this ordinance now means that the state bill will not affect Auburn, Buston said in the e-packet. T
his gives the city power over its own right of ways rather than telecommunication facilities.
Other businessThe council also voted to:
Elect Melanie Chambless to a second full term on the Auburn City School Board of Education.
Buy 10 in-car video camera systems for the Auburn Police Division. The cameras will cost the city over $59,000 altogether;
Approve a restaurant with East Glenn Investment Property. The fast food restaurant with drive-through will be located at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue, East Samford Avenue and Samglenn Drive intersection.
