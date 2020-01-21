Auburn City Council members voted Tuesday to establish a new park on East Glenn Avenue.
Dinius Park will be a space for families, individuals and pets toenjoy. There will be a larger dog park and smaller dog park in the area, along with a pavilion and restrooms.
The park’s concept plan, found on the city of Auburn’s website, does show nature play areas included in the park, to be at 1435 E. Glenn Ave.
“As many trees as possible will be saved to keep the park shaded and wooded and there is also a pond on the property,” the website said. “There will be mulch and paved trails for walking.”
Interstate lightingCouncil members approved preliminary contracts and contract agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation for work on two exits on Interstate 85 on Tuesday.
Exits 50 and 57 will undergo construction to provide landscaping and lighting on I-85 within the next two years. The city is splitting the cost with the federal government, 20/80. Eighty percent of costs in both the preliminary and contract agreements will be covered federally.
The contract agreement for Exit 50 will cost the city $220,000 out of the total $1,100,000.
“The project will be limited to $888,800. Federal funds unless the Auburn/Opelika Area Metropolitan Planning Organization agrees, subject to the approval of the state, to reprogram the allocated federal funds for the Auburn/Opelika Area sufficient to pay 80 percent of the project cost,” the e-packet said.
“In the event of an under run in project costs, the amount of Federal Aid funds will be the amount stated below, or 80 percent of eligible project costs, whichever is less.”
The contract agreement for Exit 57 will cost the city $222,200 out of the total $1,111,000.
Ward 8 council member Tommy Dawson asked to have the items related to Exit 50 removed from the consent agenda out of excitement to hear them read.
He expressed hope that this would decrease accidents in the area.
HealthPlusThere was also an update on the HealthPlus facility moving to an Auburn Mall storefront.
The city and council reached out to East Alabama Medical Center to discuss the loss of the HealthPlus heated, salt-water pool after residents raised concerns.
Anders said that although the meeting went well and Auburn raised its concerns, EAMC has not given a response.
More city residents expressed concerns during the Tuesday meeting about the necessity of the pool.
Megan Crouch, assistant city manager, shared that Opelika has agreed to bring up the Sportsplex pool temperature to 84 degrees.
Other businessThe Auburn council approved a trash collection fee amnesty for the 16th year. Fees will be waived from March 16 through April 24.
The council let a motion die on the table after concerns were raised against a Verizon cellphone tower near Woodland Park subdivision.
The council approved the purchase of a 2019 Stivers Ford Lincoln for environmental services for a little over $129,000.
The council approved the addition of two stop signs at the Mimms Trail Subdivision ninth addition, as well as four stop signs and a 25 mph sign at the Mimms Trail Subdivision 10th addition.
