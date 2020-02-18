Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA THROUGH TONIGHT... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL SLIDE OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT THAT WILL MOVE THROUGH LATER TONIGHT. SEVERAL LOCATIONS WITHIN THE WATCH HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED BETWEEN 1/2 AND 1 INCH OF RAIN SO FAR SINCE MIDNIGHT WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1.5 TO 2.5 INCHES EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT 18 TO 24 HOURS. LOCALLY HIGHER TOTALS WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE I-20 CORRIDOR. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND WALKER. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, RANDOLPH, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, FAYETTE, GREENE, HALE, LAMAR, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA. * FROM 7 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS MAY PRODUCE RAINFALL TOTALS OF ONE AND ONE HALF TO TWO AND ONE HALF INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER TOTALS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. * WITH THE SATURATED SOILS ALREADY IN PLACE, EVEN AN INCH OF RAIN MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&