Auburn City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to join the ranks of organizations supporting Opelika against a potential granite quarry.
Council Member Beth Witten, Ward 3, asked the city manager to draft an ordinance in support of Opelika.
Witten took a trip to the proposed site, on County Road 168 near Opelika, before the last council meeting and talked with Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
The quarry, proposed by CreekWood Resources, LLC, will affect the city of Opelika, officials said, since the city borders the proposed quarry site on three sides.
“It got me thinking about its proximity to North Auburn and how that could potentially impact us as well, and so it just raised some concern,” Witten said during the Feb. 4 meeting.
“I would just like for this council to possibly stand behind the city of Opelika and [the actions] and lend our vocal support, maybe in the form of a resolution, to say that we as a city recognize the concern that it would have on our neighboring municipalities and potentially ours,” she said.
Witten also informed residents that letters of opposition must be sent to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management by Feb. 20.
The department will be voting on air and water pollutant permits and residents have been encouraged by the city of Opelika, Lee County and now the city of Auburn to send letters in.
“If you are an individual resident I would encourage you, if you feel so led, to oppose this potential quarry,” she said.
The ordinance reads: “Whereas, there are concerns that discharge from the proposed granite quarry will run into tributaries that run into Saugahatchee Lake and will cause potential damage to Opelika’s primary source of drinking water, negatively affecting both quality and quanity of water available.
“Whereas, some of the water supply for the citizens of Auburn is purchased from the City of Opelika including water that comes from Saugahatchee Lake. Now therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Auburn, Alabama, that the City of Auburn supports the City of Opelika’s opposition to the proposed Creekwood Resources LLC granite quarry.”
MoratoriumThe council also is slated to vote Tuesday on a student housing moratorium for private dormitories and academic detached dwelling units.
The planning commission approved the moratorium Jan. 9 and recommended the council pass it.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders proposed the student housing moratorium in December.
“We have got a large number of beds that we believe that number could be anywhere from 37,000, around that number of beds, that have been dedicated and built for students,” Anders said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
Auburn University additionally placed an enrollment cap on the amount of students it will accept each year, 25,000.
“The purpose of the moratorium would be to give the city staff an opportunity to review, assess and recommend potential regulatory tools to consider that could enable to the City to better manage the proliferation of these housing products,” said the planning commission report.
A public hearing will be held on the matter.
The Hub on CampusCouncil will vote on a development agreement between the city and a new development: The Hub on Campus.
The Hub on Campus will be located at 371 W. Glenn Ave. This was an agreement that began in 2005, according to the agenda item in the council’s e-packet.
“The real property described by the above legal description is being developed into a private dormitory building with amenities, and a multi-level parking garage commonly known as “The Hub on Campus” (the “Development”),” the e-packet said.
SkybarCouncil will also vote on an expansion to Skybar, which has been postponed from the past two council meetings.
A public hearing was already held on the matter and no residents spoke.
The expansion was postponed so the council could receive more information before it voted.
Included in the expansion is another floor to be used for storage and more bathrooms on the second floor.
Photos and renderings included in the e-packet also show a waterfall being added to the second floor.
Auburn BankAuburn Bank has announced that it will remodel its current location, 100 N Gay St., and build a parking deck downtown.
The parking deck was submitted to the planning commission for approval, which it did Feb. 13.
Council will vote on the parking deck Tuesday night, though there will be a public hearing first.
