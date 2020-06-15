Auburn city council members will finally get to break in their new home.
The council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the city’s new Public Safety Building, 141 N. Ross St. The building was set to open in March, but COVID-19 hit Lee County and delayed completion of the building’s punch list and forced most city business online.
Council members will get to tour the new building before their 6:30 p.m. work session. Items slated for the regular session at 7 p.m. include:
» Approval of a $1.1 million contract with Hudmon Construction Co. of Opelika to demolish two existing corrugated metal pipe culverts on Ogletree Road and replace with a new double-barrel, cast-in-place 22-foot by 12.5-foot concrete culvert.
» Country Club of Auburn is seeking council approval for retail liquor alcoholic beverage license to use at 1120 S. College St. — formerly Loco’s.
» Service awards for several city employees, including retired police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey, who recently stepped down after 33 years on the job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.