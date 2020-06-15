auburn city hall
O-A News file photo

Auburn city council members will finally get to break in their new home.

The council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the city’s new Public Safety Building, 141 N. Ross St. The building was set to open in March, but COVID-19 hit Lee County and delayed completion of the building’s punch list and forced most city business online.

Council members will get to tour the new building before their 6:30 p.m. work session. Items slated for the regular session at 7 p.m. include:

» Approval of a $1.1 million contract with Hudmon Construction Co. of Opelika to demolish two existing corrugated metal pipe culverts on Ogletree Road and replace with a new double-barrel, cast-in-place 22-foot by 12.5-foot concrete culvert.

» Country Club of Auburn is seeking council approval for retail liquor alcoholic beverage license to use at 1120 S. College St. — formerly Loco’s.

» Service awards for several city employees, including retired police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey, who recently stepped down after 33 years on the job.

