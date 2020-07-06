The Auburn City Council will meet online again this week, with votes on a proposed expansion by a local manufacturer and the return of public comments on the agenda.
The big votes Tuesday will concern tax breaks and land sales to accommodate SiO2’s expansion in the Auburn Technology Park West. The firm recently landed a $143 million federal contract to provide safe vials for the COVID-19 vaccine now under development, a move that could add 220 new jobs locally.
According to city officials, SiO2 will expand its existing facility at 2250 Riley Street and will invest in a new molding facility at 2225 Innovation Drive, both located in the Auburn Technology Park West. Construction is underway on Innovation Drive to create 70,000 square feet of production space for the project.
The council will meet via Zoom online conferencing for a work session at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, and open its formal meeting at 7 p.m.
The Citizens’ Open Forum will resume at the meeting, which can viewed on the city’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Anyone wanting to address the council can sign up at auburnalabama.org/coronavirus/meeting-updates.
Other business
The council also will review the following public board appointments:
Auburn Public Library Board (1 vacancy, incumbent Laura Chappelka, appointment through April 2024);
Cemeteries Advisory Board (1 vacancy, Cythia Boyd, appointment through April 2024);
Downtown Design Review Committee (1 vacancy, Dan Bennett, appointment through April 2026);
Historic Preservation Commission (3 vacancies, Bob Harris, Donna Bohanan and Steve Manos, appointments through April 2023).
