Auburn City Council will meet Tuesday night to vote on extending the student housing moratorium and approving a new hotel for downtown Auburn.
The Auburn Planning Commission met last week and approved a new hotel downtown, proposed for the Anders Bookstore location.
Anders Enterprises LLC, represented by Parker Lewis with Hydro Engineering Solutions is proposing a 177-room hotel that would also include a restaurant, conference hall and fitness center.
The hotel, located at 202 West Magnolia Ave., would include anywhere from 121 to 259 parking spaces.
The parking is still under debate.
The city would normally require 222 spaces, however Parker Lewis with Hydro Engineering Solutions is requesting 121 instead, according to the council’s e-packet.
The parking situation has not been approved; Planning Director Forrest Cotten will first conduct an assessment.
Student Housing
The city of Auburn is approaching the end of its recently enacted three-month moratorium on new student housing developments.
Auburn City Council put the moratorium in place in February to allow the council to assess the student housing situation.
If the council does not extend the moratorium, it will end on May 27, according to the e-packet.
“City staff has formulated recommendations to manage the proliferation of Private Dormitories and Academic Detached Dwelling Unit developments,” the e-packet said. “The recommendations need to be thoroughly vetted by the public, planning commission and city council.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and orders from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health, there has not been an opportunity to present draft recommendations for review or public comment.”
If the council does extend the moratorium, it will not end until August 25, although the council would have the authority to end it sooner if they desire.
Other Business
The council will also vote on entering into two contracts for construction in the city. The first, with Building and Earth Sciences, Inc. would cost the city over $94,000 for construction materials testing and special inspection services for the Wright Street Parking Deck in downtown Auburn.
The second contract that the council will vote on is with JLD Enterprises LLC for construction to widen Cox Road for more than $1.5 million.
The council will additionally vote on granting three more capital loan interest subsidies to both Auburn Bank, Auburn Oil Company Booksellers LLC and the Drafthouse of Auburn LLC.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.
