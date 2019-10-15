Auburn City Council will meet on Tuesday and Mayor Ron Anders will present a resolution to adopt the city of Auburn as a Purple Heart City.
Purple Heart CityThe city is already a part of the Purple Heart trail, but has yet to be officially designated as a Purple Heart City.
“The purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges, and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal,” said the purple heart website. “The Purple Heart Trail accomplishes this honorary goal by creating a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society.”
This proposed resolution follows Lee County’s announcement as a Purple Heart County two weeks ago.
The official resolution in the e-packet said that “the City Council of the City of Auburn appreciates the sacrifice our Purple Heart recipients made while defending freedom and believes specific recognition be accorded them in appreciation of their courage and to demonstrate the honor and support they have earned.”
Town Creek ParkTown Creek Park may receive updates soon — based on the City of Auburn’s resolution concerning the stream bank on Tuesday.
City Council will vote on whether to approve renovations to the stream bank at Town Creek Park.
Auburn Parks and Recreation director, Rebecca Richardson sent a resolution to Auburn City Council that said that there have been complaints and questions about the stream bank in the past.
Auburn received the lowest bid for the repairs for $36,592.60 from M&C Land Services LLC.
To complete the renovation, the trail leading to the dam will close during the construction. There are other trails in the park.
