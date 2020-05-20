The city of Auburn approved an extension of its student housing moratorium Tuesday night during the city council meeting. The moratorium was originally enacted in February to give both the council and city a chance to look at the student housing situation in Auburn.
“We have got a large number of beds that we believe that number could be anywhere from 37,000, around that number of beds, that have been dedicated and built for students,” Anders said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
In addition to this large number of student beds, the Auburn Board of Trustees put an enrollment cap in place in the fall.
This meant that the city needed to look at how many student housing complexes there were in the city and if the need was met.
The moratorium will continue through Aug. 25.
Miniature golf
The council also approved conditional use for a miniature golf course at the southwest intersection of East University Drive and Dekalb Street.
It originally considered the request in April but decided to wait for more information from the business.
Lewis A. Pick, represented by John Ronney Watson, is requesting the golf course, which would be an addition to a restaurant already approved for its zone.
The property owner also is requesting pickleball court for the property.
Council members originally were concerned that the property was too close to a nearby neighborhood for entertainment such as golf and pickleball.
The representative said Tuesday night that the business will leave a portion of land undeveloped on the edge of the property to help provide a buffer to nearby residential areas.
The Planning Commission approved the conditional use in April.
Capital Loan Interest Subsidy Program
The council also approved two more economic development commercial loans to businesses in Auburn through AuburnBank.
The Working Capital Loan Interest Subsidy Program was established in late March as a way to help local businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.
The council approved Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers, LLC and Drafthouse of Auburn, LLC for the program through AuburnBank.
Other business
The council also approved a contract with Building and Earth Sciences, Inc. for construction materials testing and inspection on the Wright Street Parking Deck for just over $94,000.
The council entered into a second contract Tuesday night with JLD Enterprises, LLC for construction on Cox Road.
The Auburn council also will look at ways to support graduating Auburn High School Seniors over the coming weeks.
Mayor Ron Anders announced that May 19 be known as Officer William Buechner Day to honor the hero who lost his life one year ago. Buechner was shot during a domestic disturbance call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.