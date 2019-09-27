Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade

Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.

Parents cheered as their children marched through Toomer’s Corner for the annual Auburn City School’s Homecoming Parade: Roar on the Corner.

Before the parade began, children were chasing each other around Toomer’s, climbing trees or looking for a spot to best see the parade.

Families packed the sidewalks on South College, some with signs of support and others armed with cameras.

Many spectators came to watch the parade that had younger children in the school system.

“[Homecoming] supports our community, the high school and in turn, because our kids are coming up the ranks so eventually they’ll be at that point,” said Tina Sproull.

Auburn City School System has thirteen total schools in the system. Children in Auburn’s Early Education Center through high school marched in the parade.

Lashonda Webb came to watch her kindergarten daughter walk with Auburn’s Early Education Center in the parade.

“I’m proud to be out here, being an Auburn Tiger fan,” Webb said. “ … I think everybody just needs support. That’s very important to me. It shows that people care.”

Many of the children threw beads and candy at onlookers, some of which were their classmates.

The Auburn High School Marching Band came down South College, bringing a beat for the cheerleaders and color guard to perform.

Auburn High School has four seniors, four juniors and four sophomores in the homecoming court that rode in the parade.

One of the senior girls will be crowned homecoming queen during Friday’s homecoming game against Minor. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

In addition to homecoming court, the band, ROTC and several students represented the high school.

“I think [homecoming] is super fun and a great way to show your school spirit,” AHS senior Anna Parish said.

