Parents cheered as their children marched through Toomer’s Corner for the annual Auburn City School’s Homecoming Parade: Roar on the Corner.
Before the parade began, children were chasing each other around Toomer’s, climbing trees or looking for a spot to best see the parade.
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Auburn City School's Homecoming Parade in a gallery at the end of this story.
Families packed the sidewalks on South College, some with signs of support and others armed with cameras.
Many spectators came to watch the parade that had younger children in the school system.
“[Homecoming] supports our community, the high school and in turn, because our kids are coming up the ranks so eventually they’ll be at that point,” said Tina Sproull.
Auburn City School System has thirteen total schools in the system. Children in Auburn’s Early Education Center through high school marched in the parade.
Lashonda Webb came to watch her kindergarten daughter walk with Auburn’s Early Education Center in the parade.
“I’m proud to be out here, being an Auburn Tiger fan,” Webb said. “ … I think everybody just needs support. That’s very important to me. It shows that people care.”
Many of the children threw beads and candy at onlookers, some of which were their classmates.
The Auburn High School Marching Band came down South College, bringing a beat for the cheerleaders and color guard to perform.
Auburn High School has four seniors, four juniors and four sophomores in the homecoming court that rode in the parade.
One of the senior girls will be crowned homecoming queen during Friday’s homecoming game against Minor. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.
In addition to homecoming court, the band, ROTC and several students represented the high school.
“I think [homecoming] is super fun and a great way to show your school spirit,” AHS senior Anna Parish said.
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
2018 Auburn High Homecoming Queen Daleya Scaife rides into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
John Crews watches on during the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High cheerleaders march in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn Early Education Center marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn Early Education Center marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Drake Middle School marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Parade attendees wait for the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner to arrive in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
John Crews waits for the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner to arrive in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Parade attendees wait for the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner to arrive in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Evelyn Jang, left, and Erin Jang, right, wait for the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner to arrive in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
2018 Auburn High Homecoming Queen Daleya Scaife rides into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High cheerleaders march in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High cheerleaders march in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High cheerleaders march in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
The Auburn High mascot marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Parade attendees cheer during the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Sophomore attendants Sophie Snyder and Anne Marie Durdin ride into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Parade attendees cheer during the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Parade attendees cheer during the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Sophomore attendants Bella Henderson and Olivia Porter ride into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Junior attendants Bella Cleveland and Jane Freeman ride into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Senior Attendant Teddy Grace Jackson rides into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Parade attendees cheer during the Auburn City Schools homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Senior Attendant Deena Siyegg rides into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
The Auburn High football team participates in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn Early Education Center marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn Early Education Center marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Creekside Elementary School marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Creekside Elementary School marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Cary Woods Elementary School marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Cary Woods Elementary School marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Yarbrough Elementary School marches in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
The Auburn High School girls basketball team participates in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn City Schools held its annual homecoming parade and Roar on the Corner in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Junior attendants Bella Cleveland and Jane Freeman ride into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Junior attendants Erin Stringer and Noyawah Tucker ride into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Senior Attendant Anna Marie Carter rides into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
The Auburn High football team participates in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
The Auburn High football team participates in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
The Auburn High football team participates in the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Auburn High marching band performs during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade
Senior Attendant Isabel Herbert rides into downtown Auburn during the Auburn City Schools Homecoming Parade in downtown Auburn on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
