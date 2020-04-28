The Food Bank of East Alabama has plenty of peanut butter on hand after a local farm donated more than 1,000 cases last week, but it could use more help.
Lazenby Farms of Auburn donated the six-plus tons of peanut butter to the food bank. The Alabama Peanut Producers Association gives its excess product to a lucky member every year.
The local farm was this year’s recipient.
“We knew right away who needed it,” said owner Jamie Lazenby.
Martha Henk, executive director of the food bank, was understandably glad for such a large influx of food into the organization’s new, bigger warehouse on Auburn’s westside.
“The peanut butter donation by Lazenby Farms will make a very welcome addition to the emergency food boxes we are assembling and will also be distributed through our agency network,” Henk told the Opelika-Auburn News. “It is a wonderful source of protein that is beloved by all ages.”
The food bank is a clearinghouse for churches and other nonprofits spread across seven counties that operate their own banks. The COVID-19 outbreak has strained that distribution system.
“Currently, USDA is our most stable source of food, but despite additional federal resources being allocated to increase this supply, that takes time and we currently can’t count on getting more than what had already been allocated to our food bank,” Henk explained. “The Walmart Distribution Center continues to be an important donor with several truckloads picked up each week, and local grocery stores are also helping to support our work.”
The food bank has been buying food from retailers to maintain a nutritious mix for the 500 or so emergency food boxes they are distributing every week.
“Currently, only one-third of our food pantry agencies are operating, and many of our agencies are really struggling with increased requests for help and with limited resources,” Henk stated. “We very much hope that more will be able to come back. They are needed more than ever. We currently partner with 220 agencies.”
To donate to the food bank, visit https://foodbankofeastalabama.com/, email kdebrunner@foodbankofeastalabama.com or call 334-821-9006.
