The Auburn Fire Division has promoted Elinda Dannar to fire lieutenant and Nicholas Griffin to fire sergeant, according to a city press release.

Dannar began her fire service career with Auburn as a student firefighter in May 2008, then hired on full-time in September 2011. In October 2016, she was promoted to fire sergeant. Dannar has actively participated over the past several years as a physical training instructor in the Fire Recruit School.

Griffin began his fire career with Auburn in February 2006, and went full-time in August 2010. Griffin has served as an apparatus operator.

"I'm incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that both Lt. Dannar and Sgt. Griffin have displayed over their years of service with the Auburn Fire Division," stated Fire Chief John Lankford. "I look forward to seeing them excel as they take on these new leadership roles."

