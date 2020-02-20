The city of Auburn will stand with the city of Opelika in opposition to the CreekWood granite quarry proposal, as promised earlier this month.
CreekWood has applied for air and water discharge permits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a proposed quarry near Opelika on Lee Road 168.
The City Council voted Tuesday — ahead of today’s Feb. 20 deadline for residents to comment on the plan to state officials — to approve a resolution opposing the CreekWood proposal. The vote came after council members agreed Feb. 4 to draw up said opposition into an official statement.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced the news of the potential quarry in January and has rallied Auburn and surrounding communities to join the fight against the plan.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Witten encouraged Auburn residents to submit letters to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management at that time.
Ward 2 Councilman Kelley Griswold proposed changes to the ordinance during the Tuesday meeting.
He said that the ordinance proposed supporting Opelika, and Griswold suggested a change of wording to include Lee County and Auburn residents, as well. “I believe it would carry more weight if we mention that the citizens of Auburn want this as well,” he said.
Council members voted to accept the proposed changes to the ordinance and then voted to approve the ordinance.
The Lee County Commission also has asked residents to submit letters in opposition to the quarry. “I’d like to encourage each and every citizen here to submit a letter or a written request for a public hearing to ADEM no later than 5 o’clock Feb. 20,” said Commissioner Richard LaGrand on Feb. 10.
Residents wanting to submit comments to ADEM can learn more at www.opelika-al.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=221.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.