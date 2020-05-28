Friday is the last day for potential alumni to join the newly created Auburn University Black Alumni Council.
“This is an opportunity to really engage all our black alumni with the university,” said Erin Hutchins, Inclusion & Diversity Coordinator for special events and programs at the Office of Alumni Affairs. “This council will play an important role by advocating for the concerns of black alumni and friends and advancing ... connectivity between alumni and the university and increase meaningful alumni engagement.”
Ten alumni will be chosen from any college or major at the university and any geographical area, Hutchins said. These alumni will be responsible for advocating for other black alumni in the Auburn family.
“This will include advocating for the concerns of black alumni and friends, assisting with the recruitment of new students, supporting the retention of current students and working to preserve the legacy of black alumni, especially those who paved the way for us to attend Auburn University,” she said.
Any former Auburn students who are interested can apply by visiting: aub.ie/blackalumnicouncil. There are some requirements, however, to be chosen as one of the 10 council members, Hutchins said.
Alumni should be contributing members to the Auburn Alumni Association, which means the member should pay dues.
“I would encourage someone to apply because it is an opportunity to increase the engagement of our black alumni with Auburn University and connectivity with each other,” Hutchins said. “The council will also help to connect our alumni with current students and give them the opportunity to support students while at Auburn.”
