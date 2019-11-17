Auburn High School offers hands-on, real-world experience to its students by encouraging participation in the school’s career technical student organizations.
The ({span}Distributive Education Clubs of America business club at the school, has kicked off a plastic bag drive in which students are encouraging their friends, families and classmates to donate plastic-bags they may have stashed around the house.
These bags are then give to Auburn’s Community Market. The community market is an outreach of the Food Bank of East Alabama.
The market lets people who are food insecure have a place to shop for groceries for their families, free of charge.
“I think it helps people not feel different or embarrassed when they leave the market and their groceries are bagged and look like everyone else’s,” said Hannah Brandebourg, a student in the club.
Stores like Publix, Walmart, Kroger and CVS all rely on plastic shopping bags to serve their customers, and the community market needs them, too.
The drive was started after a request from students to provide help to the Food Bank of East Alabama, said Lanette Fargason, the adviser for the club and a business education teacher.
“The kids decided they wanted to do a plastic-bag drive, and we loved the plastic-bag drive because it was a way to involve our students in a type of community fundraiser, if you will, that didn’t require any money,” she said.
Fargason said learning about the Food Bank of East Alabama and the Community Market inspires the students to volunteer, she said.
Brandebourg participated in the plastic-bag drive last year and was actually the student to deliver the bags to the market. When she did, she found out how excited they were to receive them.
“I was so encouraged last year when I delivered the bags to the community market,” she said. “They were so excited and told me the bags would last for a long time. I really felt like it helped them out.”
And, in a society of single-use plastics and the pushback against them, Auburn High School’s effort is promoting reuse of the bags. Fargason said that many educators at Auburn High School hold on to their bags each year until the drive rolls around.
Last year they delivered a full van’s worth to the Community Market, she said.
The drive is helping the planet, said another student in the club, Lety Ojeda Miron.
“I find it rewarding to help this association out,” he said. “It feels good that something as simple as collecting bags helps the community a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.