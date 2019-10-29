Former Auburn High School history teacher Ruby Thomas passed away this summer after a lengthy battle with breast cancer spanning a number of years.
In addition to teaching, Thomas played a large role in the school overall and was loved by both students and faculty, said Susie Bagwell, a math teacher at the high school.
Upon her passing this summer, Bagwell said that there was a desire to do something in Thomas’ memory.
Assistant principal Justina Wills came up with the idea to do a 5K run that would rally student, fellow faculty and public support.
“I have run a couple of 5Ks, but had no idea what this beauty entailed.” Wills said, adding that Bagwell assisted with the event’s details and logistics.
Wills had gotten to know Thomas through the high school’s mentorship group for girls.
“She really had a passion for working with young girls and supporting them. We definitely wanted to find a way to honor her name and allow the girls to give back some,” Wills said.
According to Wills, many of the girls in the mentorship program registered to run the in 5K, which was held last Thursday. Bagwell said 188 runners preregistered for the event, with more registering before it was set to begin. She estimated that there would be more than 250 runners.
The 5K route began on the school’s track, going around the perimeter of the school, past Airport Road, Glenn Avenue and Lakeview, on to East University Drive and Samford Avenue and to the main entrance of the school.
“I’ve been really surprised and impressed with the faculty support and the student support,” Bagwell said. “When we started doing this, we were hoping to get 75 runners and so the fact that more than doubled that number…I’m just really thankful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.