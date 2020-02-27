Students don scrubs and head over to the East Alabama Medical Center to work with patients as part of Auburn High School’s Health Science Internship program.
“This is for students who have an interest in health care,” said Laurie Osborne, the program coordinator. “Their plan is to go into the medical field, whether it’s doctor, nurse, dentist, physical therapy, we even have one this year with mortuary science.”
The program allows students who want to work in the medical field to receive hands-on experience. They can take this experience and move directly into the health care field after high school, or use the opportunity to advance in secondary education.
Responsibilities and locations in the internship vary by the student.
“In most of the units, they are simply job shadowing or observing,” she said. “Some floors, they’re allowed to do vital signs, they’ll take blood pressure, temperature, things like that. They’re allowed to make beds; they’re allowed to help feed patients, walk them, turn them, those kinds of things.”
Seniors at Auburn High School work in a medical facility for 16 weeks, Osborne said, whether this is a dentist office or EAMC.
Maison Harrell, who works at EAMC for the internship, said that it provides opportunities to explore different interests.
“I thought I wanted to do radiology, and then I got in there and I was like, ‘This is not appealing to me, like at all,’” she said.
Haylee Dubose said she had a similar experience. She had believed her interests lay in working behind the scenes, perhaps in a lab. When she jumped in at EAMC, however, Dubose realized she liked working with patients.
Both students said that the internship is truly like a job, rather than a class. Harrell doesn’t even spend time at the high school anymore. The internship is her last credits before graduation, so all her time is spent at EAMC.
She works in pre-op and spends time with patients every day.
“You really want to just be there for that patient,” Harrell said. “Because you know they’re scared; surgery’s scary, and it’s really good to have that bond with that person. As soon as you walk in the door, have a smile on your face, act polite, happy, make jokes and it just makes the patient feel more comfortable like they’re safe.”
There are only 12 internship slots for students, Osborne said.
“They must have an overall 3.0 GPA,” she said. “We look at their behavior, if they’ve ever been suspended, in-school, out of school, they’re not eligible for this program; they have excessive absences or tardies, they’re not eligible. Teachers must refer them.”
There are certain classes students must complete first, such as foundations of health science.
Students are prepared through these classes to work in the field of health care by learning about diseases, the human body and what it’s like to work in a hospital. They are then sent off to work directly in their chosen field for the health science internship.
Osborne implemented the internship 15 years ago at the high school and said that as the years have progressed, she’s watched former students achieve ambitions to become doctors, nurses and dentists.
Harrell and Dubose plan to attend nursing school at Southern Union State Community College after graduation.
They also are planning on committing to work at EAMC while in school.
Dubose said she has already filled out an application to hopefully have EAMC pay for her time in nursing school.
EAMC will cover the cost of nursing school, medical school, radiology, etc., if the student commits to work there for a certain amount of time, she said.
Harrell said she is grateful to Osborne for the help she’s given her over the years and that the internship is allowing her to follow in God’s plan for her life.
“The internship not only gives you this opportunity, but it also lets you be a family with people,” she said. “It helps you learn how to show your love to people.”
Auburn High School offers all kinds of opportunities for students in the form of its career-tech programs: Army JROTC, aquaculture, building construction, TV production and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.