Auburn House Wash says it is trying to make the best of things for recreational agencies in the area by offering free playground cleanings.
Social distancing and quarantines are a way of a life now, but for some local parks, they have received a free cleanup.
“It was a good opportunity to help our community where we could,” said Spencer Mann, owner of Auburn House Wash.
The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center was one of the last to temporarily close its playground, said Jennifer Lolley, administrator of the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center for Auburn University.
“It’s hard to get kids to stay inside all day,” she said before the park closed in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.
The Kreher playground is made of more natural materials than many, Lolley said. While this is a bonus for the preserve, it also makes cleaning the playground more difficult. Preserve employees try to wipe things down, but some of the structures like logs, boulders and a rope spider web are more difficult.
When Lolley saw Auburn House Wash offering free playground cleanings, she took it up on the offer.
“I instantly messaged them because I was just like ‘Oh, I can protect my people,’” she said. “Any way we can protect people is a good thing.”
So far, Auburn House Wash has cleaned at least 12 playgrounds in the Auburn area, Mann said.
“My guys just go out there and spray it with pretty much the same mixture we would spray on a house, which has a light bleach mixture in it,” he said. “And they go and spray down all the equipment, let it sit on there a little bit, kill all the germs that are living on it, then rinse it off.”
To be clear, Auburn House Wash is in no way guaranteeing that this will kill all coronavirus germs. Additionally, if anyone gets on the playground after the cleaning that is spreading the virus, the structure will no longer be germ-free, he said.
“With all this going on and everybody’s so concerned about germs and being contagious, it’s a way that to get a few weeks started off where they can at least go out there and know that they are starting on clean equipment,” Mann said.
Lolley said they have put out a hand-sanitizing station and encouraged children to wash their hands before and after they get on.
“If the next person on the playground has the virus, it’s not safe,” she said.
Auburn House Wash says it is doing what it can to provide a bit of help during the pandemic.
“I just wanted to find a way that I could keep my guys working and then have a way to help the community out as well if we could,” Mann said.
