Auburn City Schools honored its Teachers of the Year Tuesday night. (left to right) Ogletree Elementary Principal Caroline Raville, Auburn High School Principal Shannon Pignato, Jessica Bowlin, Kathryn Knorr, ACS Superintendent Cristen Herring and school board President Charles Smith.

Auburn High School’s Jessica Bowlin and Ogletree Elementary School’s Kathryn Knorr are Auburn City Schools’ Secondary Teacher of the Year and Elementary Teacher of the Year, respectively.

“Not only are they an Auburn City School’s teacher of the year, but they’ve been named to the ‘Sweet 16 (for Alabama Teacher of the Year).’” Dr. Cristen Herring, said before Bowlin and Knorr were presented with their honors.

Caroline Raville, principal of Ogletree Elementary, commended Knorr for her consistent support and mentoring of new teachers. She added that the other teachers in Knorr’s grade level, third, voted for her to receive this year’s elementary honor from the system.

Auburn High School principal, Dr. Shannon Pignato, applauded Bowlin for the growth in the school’s building science program. Last fall, Bowlin and her students finished construction a “tiny house,” becoming the first high school in the state to do so.

“Within three years, it has almost tripled in size with the students who are interested now,” she said.

Next, Tim Cantey of TCU Consulting gave an update on the construction of the new Cary Woods Elementary and Drake Middle School.

Despite a number of setbacks including frequent rain in January and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, both schools are on track to be ready for the new school year. Tentative dates of completion are July 14 for the elementary school and July 10 for the middle school.

While the construction of Cary Woods was a single-phase project, Drake has one additional phase planned to begin next year.

In additional board business, the following principal’s contracts were renewed by the board for three years:

Duriel Barlow, East Samford School

Deborah Brooks, Pick Elementary School

Matthew Bruner, Auburn Early Education Center

Katie Daniel, Creekside Elementary School

Jeffrey P. Forster, Yarbrough Elementary School

Shannon J. Pignato, Auburn High School

Caroline Raville, Ogletree Elementary

