Suspects and bodies abound. A candlestick, a revolver, a knife, a rope, a lead pipe and a wrench are the potential murder weapons.
The classic ‘Whodunit?’ game, Clue, comes to life through the performances of the Auburn High School Performing Arts cast Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn High School Theatre and again Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The cast is ready to show audience members who killed Mr. Boddy, and the many murders to follow, in this well-rehearsed show.
“Right off from auditions and callbacks, the cast ... (was) a really tightknit group, and that’s something; I know it was different from last year,” said Cameron Tice, who plays Mr. Green. “This year I felt like we were all very motivated and we are all pretty good friends.”
The main lead cast is made up of senior Nick DiJulio playing Wadsworth, senior Tristan McKeller playing Mr. Boddy, junior Soojin Park playing Mrs. White, senior Bella Hardin playing Miss Scarlet, junior Amanda Byers playing Mrs. Peacock, senior Kate Bell playing Yvette, junior Alexia Van Slyke playing the Cook, senior Luke Kelly playing Professor Plum, senior Cameron Tice playing Mr. Green and junior Mark Middleton playing Colonel Mustard.
“If you’ve seen the 1985 cult- classic film or played the game, it has a lot of the same attributes of both of those so there’s a lot of can jokes. And it’s just funny and it’s very comedic, but it’s also fast paced and mysterious,” said Kim Mock, director and Auburn High School theater teacher.
Other characters pop in and out as unfortunate casualties, cops and agents, a reporter and more.
Some members of the cast have been a part of theatre at Auburn High School for years, while others, such as members of the ensemble, are just wetting their feet.
One cast member, Luke Kelly (Professor Plum), has stepped into a larger role for the first time. There are several challenges to roles like these, but one is line memorization, he said.
“Before I’d work myself up, all right, I’m going on stage,” Kelly said. “Did my scene or two and then I was off. Here you’ve got to be prepared and in character the whole time.”
Tice said that to combat nerves, he psyches himself out before rehearsals; then, when it comes time for the real performance, he’s used to the nerves and can hopefully perform better.
Mock, along with assistant director Karen Hall and two student directors, Carson Barnes and Shelton Griffith, have put in long hours to bring the performance to the stage and make sure it was on-time.
“It’s a really fun show,” Barnes said. “It’s been a lot of fun, it’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of work that we really enjoy doing and I hope that that pays off to the audience.”
Barnes has acted in Auburn High School’s Performing Arts shows before, but took on a directorial role this time around.
“The thing that stands out about this production is the amount of collaboration it took because there were so many elements to it,” Barnes said. “And so it wasn’t just the theatre department that was working on it, we had like the graphic design team and the art classes and the production class and our tech team and everything had to be coordinated and there had to be so much collaboration between us.”
Mock commended her two student directors for the work they have put into the cast.
“They’ve been very firm, but also gracious, with their peers and it takes a lot of leadership skills for students to lead kids their age and they have done wonderfully,” Mock said.
One character in particular starts the show and is present in almost every scene: Nick DiJulio as Wadsworth. He is recognizable thanks to the proper English accent, exaggerated movements and facial expressions.
“The experience from start to finish has been a big jump from getting to play sort of big roles before, but never having to focus on so many things in terms of character development and line memorization and physicality and physical comedy,” DiJulio said.
“It’s been a very intense role for a lot of different aspects of it and its pushed me just far enough out of my comfort zone that this becomes a growing experience.”
