Joining the boutiques, restaurants and department stores in the Auburn Mall are two new pop-up shops for the holiday season.
The Tiny Closet Boutique and Alice Circle already were filled with people after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning outside of the Auburn Mall.
Both owners of the shops are Auburn alumni and will have the designated spaces for their businesses through December.
These two shops were selected among other entries for “The Search for Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop” competition that began in August. The effort was a partnership with the “American Dream Project.”
Alice Circle was already decorated for Christmas with a small tree out front and Christmas ornaments hanging from it.
“We have a lot of handmade goods,” said Alice Pettyjohn, owner of Alice Circle. “We love to personalize things for people. We actually named the store after a street here in Auburn. I went to school here, so we have a lot of roots here in Auburn and it’s sort of a dream just to be in this location.”
The Tiny Closet Boutique, which was formerly online based, was a vision in pink, though still prepared with the Christmas spirit.
The outside of the shop was decorated with an archway of pink balloons and inside was full of dainty touches. A pair of purple boots were stuck in a chimney (reminiscent of Santa Claus).
The location of The Tiny Closet Boutique is special to owner Taylor Jones because she shopped at a store previously in that space when she was younger.
“We really focus on trying to make women feel very empowered, very stand-out in our clothes because we know that whenever you don’t like your outfit, you’re going to have a bad day,” Jones said.
