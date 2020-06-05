Some Auburn residents and students will march Sunday afternoon, while pastors and volunteers pray for peace and unity a few miles to the south.
The Auburn Students & Community for Change – a new community group committed to fighting discrimination, prejudice and hate – is organizing a march for Sunday, 4-7 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
The group stipulates that the march will be a non-violent and non-destructive protest to uplift the black voices in the local community, the group said.
“This will be a safe and accessible protest with spaces for the elderly and disabled to share their voices,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.
March route
According to the permit issued by the city of Auburn, the march route will be from Toomer's Corner, east across Magnolia Avenue to the city police station on Ross Street, then back to Toomer’s Corner. Water and facemask will be provided to those who need them.
Prayer event
Meanwhile, Good Ol’ Boys Restaurant and Backpack International will host an outdoor prayer meeting Sunday at 5 p.m.
According to the announcement on Facebook, “Faith leaders will unite in prayer to humbly seek God to bring healing and reconciliation to our nation. We will also be blessed with special music by the Alabama Adult & Teen Challenge band.”
The restaurant, located at 1843 Sandhill Rd in Auburn, will serve a BBQ supper afterward, $7 per person or $10 per couple, with sweet tea or lemonade.
Attendees should bring folding chairs or plan to sit in their cars. Parking begins at 4:30 p.m.
Social distancing is encouraged at both events.
