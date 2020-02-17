Spoilers ahead
A popular reality television show will highlight Auburn tonight.
ABC’s “The Bachelor” will make a pit-stop in Auburn during its hometown date episode, which will air Monday at 7 p.m. CT.
Show contestant Madison Prewett is an Auburn native and Auburn University alumna. She was awarded a hometown date with this season’s bachelor Peter Weber after receiving a rose during last week’s episode.
Prewett, daughter of Auburn basketball Director of Operations Chad Prewett, is one of four women left on the show. There were 30 women competing for Weber’s heart when this season premiered in early January.
Prewett has been a front runner throughout the season and will be bringing Weber to Auburn to meet her family during tonight’s episode.
Although the show is about to air Prewett’s hometown date, the date took place in late October when the couple was spotted with a production crew throughout Auburn.
This week’s trailer showed Weber and Prewett playing basketball inside Auburn Arena and Weber wearing an Auburn basketball jersey.
The trailer also showed a piece of a conversation between Prewett and her mom in which Prewett admitted to her mother that she has yet to tell Weber that she is saving herself for marriage.
Last week’s episode
Prewett was awarded a second one-on-one date with Weber during last week’s episode in Peru.
Weber told Prewett he was falling in love with her during their date.
Prewett told Weber that she is very religious and is looking for a husband to lead her family like her father led her family.
Although Weber told her that he wasn’t as religious as he should be, faith is still important to him.
Prewett was given a rose by Weber at the end of the date and accepted it by saying, “Yes! War Eagle!”
Other show contestants Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier and Victoria Fuller were also award roses. Tonight’s show also will highlight each of their hometowns.
About Prewett
Prewett, 23, is described as a woman who loves basketball in her cast biography on ABC’s website.
“This Alabama cutie not only helped lead her high school basketball team to four state championships, she was also once named state MVP thanks to her unstoppable jump shot,” the biography reads. “She credits a lot of her success to her dad who coached her and always encouraged her to dream big.”
Prewett played basketball at Lee-Scott Academy. The team won state titles in 2008-09, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13, according to the school’s website.
She graduated from Lee-Scott Academy and went on to graduate from Auburn University in May 2018 with a degree in communications, according to university records.
Prewett is a foster parent recruiter and hopes to, one day, open an orphanage, according to her biography.
She also is described as a woman of faith and family.
“She’s looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else,” the biography reads. “She is hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have.”
The biography also notes that if she was stranded on an island and could only bring one book, it would be the Bible.
“The Bachelor” won’t be the first time Madison has appeared on television. She appeared on the CBS’s “The Price is Right” in 2018.
She ended up winning $8,000 on the show.
Prewett also represented the city of Auburn in the 2014 Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant, according to pageant records.
About "The Bachelor"
ABC’s “The Bachelor” is in its 24th season and first aired in 2002.
This season’s bachelor, Weber, is an airline pilot who first appeared on Alabama-native Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in 2019.
Weber, 28, is a native of Westlake Village, California, according to his biography on ABC’s website.
The show filmed in locations throughout the United State as well as Costa Rica, Chile and Peru.
