During her six years of running the Auburn nonprofit Our House, René Waldrop has gotten to know several of her nearby neighbors well and helped their children throughout that time.
With the coronavirus pandemic creating unforeseen complications for those families, Waldrop and some of her closest friends have been working to provide for those who desperately need the help.
Waldrop, Crysten Conner and Calley Brady are leading the charge to provide breakfast twice a week for six weeks for 75 local children who are associated with Our House, the organization located on North Donahue St. in Auburn adjacent to the Ridgecrest Apartments. Our House began having breakfast for the children at 9 a.m. April 8 and 10, and planned to continue it the five following Wednesdays and Fridays.
An important missionThe mission to feed these children is yet another initiative put on by Waldrop’s organization, which has worked over the years to offer after-school help to children living in the public housing community to ensure they grow spiritually, academically and socially.
Waldrop has gotten to know the children well in her countless hours spent with them. By providing breakfast for them to pick up at Our House, she believes it will help them start the day right and be able to stay on top of the schoolwork they are still responsible for completing this year.
“My thinking behind (providing breakfast) is I feel like a lot of kids are having a hard time being on a routine with this school-from-home setup. I’m thinking if we serve them breakfast — which 9 for breakfast isn’t that early. They’re normally catching the bus at 6:55,” Waldrop said. “I’m thinking if I can get them in the habit of getting up and coming to get to breakfast at 9, that is also my touchpoint with the kids.”
Waldrop, Conner and Brady delivered lunches to many of the families the past two weekends, but after learning Auburn Public Housing would begin providing lunches twice a week Waldrop focused her attention on breakfast. The group plans to provide each child protein such as a chicken biscuit, a piece of fresh fruit and a dairy product such as yogurt.
Immediate responseConner, who owns Let’s Get Personal Pottery in Auburn, immediately began reaching out to friends for help supporting the breakfast initiative. With the goal of finding 75 people to provide $10 per week for the meals in mind, Conner said she received an immediate response from acquaintances both locally and as far away as New York.
The response was immediate. By the third day, Conner said they had already collected over $5,000 and had begun seeking out other local groups to provide meals for. They have since committed to providing 225 breakfasts weekly to Esperanza House, another nonprofit in Auburn that supports the need of Hispanic kids, all of whom are on the free-lunch program at their schools and are for the most part living without an English-speaking adult in their households.
Conner is also providing 50 art kits to the Boys and Girls Club every Friday to help them decorate Healthcare Frontline Caregivers Bricks to be delivered to EAMC.
“I’m overwhelmed by people’s generosity,” Conner said. “When you talk about things like feeding your children, we take that for granted. When I delivered that food these past two Saturdays, there was definitely relief in the eyes of the parents that we saw that I know nothing about. When you see that and you see that in our city — we’re not in some third-world country; it’s in our backyard. Those people genuinely are concerned with what their kids are going to eat for dinner. That resonates with parents.”
The push to offer breakfast is nothing out of the ordinary for Waldrop, who maintains close contact with the teachers of the Our House children to stay up to date on their assignments and also offers the kids the chance to be involved in activities such as the Girl Scouts or a Bible study.
A helping community
Waldrop has seen the pandemic affect the children’s families in countless ways and has worked to combat each issue as much as she can. Along with food insecurity, Waldrop pointed out how some families don’t have the internet access necessary for the online learning the children must do; Our House’s Wi-Fi and front porch allow those kids to drop by and still get their work done.
Waldrop, Conner and Brady have all worked to make sure local children aren’t hungry now that they don’t have their school lunches to rely on. The mission they’ve taken on is a worthwhile one, and the feedback they’ve already received has shown how much the community around them was willing to help.
“The great thing about Auburn is when someone identifies a need, everyone is quick to fall in line to meet that need. We are strong, we are passionate and one thing is clear — Auburn cares about our kids,” Brady said. “Everyone has the ability to serve each other. No donation is too small, and no prayer will ever go unappreciated.”
Those interested in learning more about Our House’s breakfast initiative can from crysten.conner@gmail.com.
