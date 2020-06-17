The Auburn City Council approved a $1.1 million contract Tuesday night for work on Ogletree Road.
The meeting was held via Zoom, although originally it was set to be held in the new council chambers. The city decided that since there has been a recent uptick in coronavirus cases, Zoom would be the safer option.
Council members voted to enter into a contract with Hudson Construction Company, Inc. for replacement of the Ogletree Road Culvert Replacement Project.
The Alabama Department of Transportation awarded the city of Auburn $250,000 for this project for the 2020 Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Project, Alison Frazier, city engineer, said in the city’s e-packet.
The project, however, will exceed the budgeted amount, which will be taken from the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
“We solicited bids from area contractors for the cost of labor, equipment and material necessary to complete the Ogletree Road Culvert Replacement Project,” Frazier said in the e-packet.
Two city received two bids for the project but Hudmon Construction Company, Inc’s bid was the cheapest at just over $1.1 million. The company is also located locally, in Opelika.
The replacement is for a culvert, which is a piece of equipment used to allow water to flow under structures, like a bridge.
Food Court
The council approved the conditional use approval of a mobile food court at 550 Martin Luther King Dr.
Holt Property Assets, LLC, requested approval to use the land as a food truck court and a pay to park parking lot.
“The applicant has stated that the intended customer base for the parking lot is for visitors to the city during at-home football games, events, and for short-term parking of buses,” the city’s e-packet said. “While the proposal is low-intensity and is not the highest and best use of the property, it does achieve a mixture of uses and increases the availability of parking in the vicinity. If approved, the applicant has stated that he intends to utilize the property in this manner until a more permanent use can be found for the property.”
The type of food trucks are not specified at this time and the owner may choose not to use the lot for that purpose, said City Planner Forrest Cotton. This vote, however, would allow him to do so, if he chose.
“This proposal here, I think, sets it up nicely as what I would call a long-term interim use, where the property owner can get some utility out of the property with relatively minimal expense,” Cotton said. “Understanding that down the road, this property is going to certainly be much more valuable for what we would call, not so much in the planning industry but in real estate terms, a higher and better use.”
Council Member Kelley Griswold asked if the adjacent church building’s administration had spoken for or against the lot.
“I got a call from the pastor of the church and he feels the way the members do, it’s not any different from what they’re doing now,” said Council Member Connie Fitch-Taylor. “They’re just paving the area, so they didn’t have a problem with it.”
Development
The council approved the conditional use approval for a new family development on North Dean Road Tuesday night.
Parker Lewis, representing RPM Land Development, LLC, asked the council for approval of the 27 acre property at 1397 North Dean Road. The property will be divided into three lots, according to the city’s e-packet.
“A number of years ago we made a deliberate decision to require conditional use approval for multiple family developments in our CDD zone,” Cotton said. “That’s because we were beginning to see apartments and student housing leapfrog over the core.”
Total, the development will include 250 units with 374 beds. The Planning Commission noted that the development should correct its plans to include a total of 413 parking spaces.
Property acquisition
The city of Auburn also voted to accepted a warranty deed on 414 South Gay Street.
The property will be used for resurfacing, widening, traffic signals and drainage improvements that will benefit South College Street, Samford Avenue, Gay Street and Reese Avenue, the city’s e-packet said.
The city will pay the property owners, William George Sherling III and Ellen Joyce Sherling, just over $5,000 for the land.
