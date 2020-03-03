Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will get a raise in a couple of years, thanks to the City Council.
The Auburn City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to raise the mayor’s compensation to $45,000 annually, up from the current $16,000.
The measure — first proposed in February — passed with full council support, but it will not take effect until 2022, after the next election.
Ward 8 Councilman Tommy Dawson originally proposed raising the mayor’s compensation. He said the mayor’s compensation was not competitive with other cities and towns and should be raised.
The mayor likely works about 20 hours more a week than other council members, Dawson said.
“I would agree with Mr. Dawson,” said Steven Dixon, Ward 5. “I would agree. I think that Mayor Anders, or whoever the mayor is, does have additional duties.”
Dawson also suggested a vehicle allowance for the mayor, though this was not added into the resolution.
The majority of the council voted to have the city staff draft a resolution in favor of raising the mayor’s compensation, over the objection of Ward 1 Councilmember Connie Fitch Taylor.
Ward 2’s Kelley Griswold and Bob Parsons of Ward 6 both said they heard from residents in their wards who were against raising the salary to $45,000.
Parsons proposed an amendment to postpone the resolution, but five council members rejected that motion.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Beth Witten proposed an amendment to raise the amount to $3,000 monthly or $36,000 annually.
This amendment failed by a vote of 6-2, as did a subsequent proposal to raise the mayor’s pay to $31,356 a year.
Raises for selves voted down
The council members’ voted down raises for themselves, however.
A raise up to $14,400 a year for council members failed to pass in a separate resolution.
Witten and Taylor previously argued in favor of raising the council members’ compensation, citing the amount of work they do.
“I personally, over the last five years, have seen the amount of hours that this council puts in in our spare time as well,” Witten said. “Certainly not the same amount of time, and I’m not advocating for a huge increase, but I do think we have to look at this from a, does the compensation meet the objectives and the requirements of the position, regardless of who personally is in that role.”
The number or constituents, and thus responsibility, has risen since the last compensation increase, Witten said.
Dawson and Parsons said they were against the motion because they felt the amount was too high for council members.
Smith said he also was against the resolution, unless term limits were introduced.
Witten proposed an amendment to the resolution which would be for council members to receive $9,600 a year, instead, which failed 5-4.
Neither compensation amount has been raised since the last 1990s, said City Manager Jim Buston.
“The reality is, is at the compensation level we have today, it’s very difficult for a broad group of people to consider being the mayor of Auburn because of the demands on your time.”
“… To me, this is for Auburn’s future,” Anders said. “This is so in 2022 and 2026 and 2030, that a large group of people could consider and say ‘Yes, I could do that.’”
