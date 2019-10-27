The Alabama Department of Education recently released its report card for all of the state’s schools, giving good grades on some areas of study and providing insight on needed improvements in others.
The report card website, www.alsde.edu, is updated for the year and is more user friendly for individuals, say state officials. Users are now able to compare up to four schools and school systems side by side, and view the scores from previous years up to the 2014-15 school year.
“Previously, there were two separate documents that contained all the information the ALSDE is required to report for both state and federal mandates,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said. “Now, all the information for both are integrated into this one platform.”
Auburn schools
Auburn City Schools’ grade has risen over the past three years from 89 the first year to 94 this year. The report card specified that Auburn City Schools, with 8,777 students, scored an 88.77 on academic achievement and 100 percent on growth.
“Auburn City Schools is proud to have straight As across the board at all 13 schools,” said Daniel Chesser, a school system spokesman. “This is a testament to the quality of education provided in our community; when all the schools are performing at a such high level it increases the opportunity for our students, teachers, and administrators to succeed.”
Included in the state report was a 2019 student profile. Auburn City Schools has 61 percent caucasian attendance, 23 percent African American attendance, 11 percent Asian attendance, 3 percent mixed-race students and 2 percent American Indian attendance.
Among each of Auburn’s schools, Auburn High School scored a 93 overall on the report card. These high schools students scored 78.965 on college and career readiness.
Lee County schools
The Lee County School System raised its grade from a 79 for the 2017-18 school year to an 82 for the 2018-19 school year. Currently the school system, which has 9,433 students, earned an 88.4 in academic achievement and 90.3 in growth.
The school system’s student body is 73 percent white and 23 percent African American, with a minute Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population of less than .5 percent.
Lee County School’s Superintendent Mac McCoy said that going forward the school system wants to maintain the momentum it’s gained this year.
“Some schools have had leadership changes in recent months that we firmly believe will increase the academic culture,” McCoy said. “We also must ensure we are effectively utilizing the resources that are available.”
West Smith Station Elementary School received the highest score in the school system overall with an 86. The school’s academic achievement received a 75.28, but it also scored 93.21 in academic growth.
Opelika schools
Opelika City Schools’ yearly average remained unchanged at 84. Although the school system scored 69.75 overall for academic achievement, it also received a 97.04 average for academic growth.
“Academic growth is very important and 97 percent of our students showed growth, so we are extremely proud of our students,” Superintendent Mark Neighbors said.
African American students make up 54.91 percent of the Opelika City School’s student body of 4,626 students, with white students coming in second at 30.91 percent. Native American Indian/Alaska Native students make up 8 percent, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students make up 3.07 percent.
Northside School and Southview Elementary are tied for the highest individual school average with both receiving a 91 average. The schools’ averages for academic achievement and growth also mirrored each other, with both scoring 80.21 and 100 percent, respectively.
