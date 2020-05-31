A long-range draft plan for Opelika and Auburn shows growing demand for public transit and more biking and walking options for local residents.
“The LRTP (the 2045 Auburn-Opelika Long Range Transportation Plan) is a planning process that collects visions, goals and ideas for transportation needs of expansion and development, from municipal officials, transportation experts and the general public,” said Scott Parker, city of Opelika engineer.
The plan is created by local officials, and is necessary to receive federal funding for local road and other transportation projects. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County all provide members, among them Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Probate Judge Bill English, County Engineer Justin Hardee, Opelika City Engineer Scott Parker, Auburn’s Planning Director Forrest Cotten, council members of both cities, commissioners and more.
The next 25 years
“Since it’s a 25-year plan, we do need to look at what the future growth will look like so we can kind of identify not only the needs that we have today but also the needs we’ll have down the road in 25 years,” said Vijay Kunada, project lead and engineer for Neel-Schaffer.
The plan states that the Auburn and Opelika areas will likely grow faster than the state over the next 25 years. The local population in 2015 was close to 97,000; by 2045, the projected population will be about 160,500.
More demand is forecast for bike and walking areas, public transit and better access to airports and other regions.
“Public transit, we don’t really have a fixed-route service right now,” Kunada said. “But looking at the demand, I think it is an option that should be looked at further. So we recommended a feasibility study for the transit.”
Getting in and out and around Opelika also figures into the plan.
“Opelika projects have been identified with the future-transportation-needs model,” Parker said. “Transportation routes between Auburn and Opelika have been identified as capacity concerns in the future. The plan is looking to identify ways to increase this capacity that is currently only on Frederic Road and Pepperell Parkway. These capacity projects could either be additional travel lanes on these facilities or ways to provide alternative corridors for this traffic movement.”
Another big need for Opelika is a bypass around the city, Parker said.
“Opelika is and has always seen the need for a future south, east, and north bypass around the city (west is connected to Auburn) if growth continues to develop in these areas,” he said. “These routes are in the plan as visionary projects so we can review and manage development as it may occur.”
Transportation today
The plan starts with current conditions, including congestion, pavement conditions, bridge conditions, safety, public transit conditions, freight conditions, and poor bicycle and pedestrian options.
“Opelika Road has the worst congestion in the region,” it states. “Other areas of concern are I-85, Glenn Avenue, and 2nd Avenue.”
As noted above, there appears to be growing demand for bicycle and pedestrian areas, specifically in downtown Auburn, Auburn University, downtown Opelika and along AL-14, with “many sidewalk gaps in high demand areas and bike infrastructure is limited outside of the city of Auburn.”
Public transit is also in demand, specifically near Auburn University, the plan said. No public transit system is in place for the public, however, other than the dial-a-ride service offered by the aging Lee Russell Public Transportation fleet.
Freight conditions for the area were detailed. The plan said that the highest area of freight traffic is along Interstate 85, where congestion is also the highest. Nearly 7 percent of all fatal crashes in the region from 2014 to 2018 involved a heavy vehicle (e.g., freight truck). There were 50 deaths and 528 severe injuries in the area due to vehicle accidents.
Auburn and Opelika also saw several pedestrian and bicycle crashes that resulted in injury.
This is the draft of the plan and will be officially accepted in August.
For more information on the plan, visit www.lrcog.comAOMPO%2LRTP%202045%20Main% 20Report%20Draft%20v2%20Reduced% 20Size.pdf.
“It’s the road map for the region for the next 25 years for the transportation needs,” Kunada said.
